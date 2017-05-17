Renishaw to exhibit new implant design software at the International 3D Printing in Medicine Conference

Global engineering and healthcare technologies company, Renishaw, is attending the second annual International 3D Printing in Medicine Conference in Mainz, Germany on May 19th-20th. Renishaw will demonstrate the opportunities that additive manufacturing (AM) creates in craniomaxillofacial surgery, by exhibiting its bespoke implants and providing demonstrations of its new implant design software, Additive-manufacture for Design-led Efficient Patient Treatment (ADEPT).

Renishaw will demonstrate its expertise in patient specific implants (PSIs) for craniomaxillofacial applications, and explain the benefits of a digital workflow. On the Renishaw stand, visitors will be introduced to successful examples of where the company’s implant technology has been used to improve patient outcomes, including a recent case where Neurosurgeon Bartolomé Oliver, performed a craniotomy using parts manufactured on a Renishaw AM250 metal 3D printing machine. The company will also present further cases with work from surgeons Shakir Mustafa and Adrian Sugar.

During the conference, Renishaw will provide demonstrations of its new award-winning software package, ADEPT, which enables the widespread use of 3D printing to produce bespoke maxillofacial implants by overcoming the cost and efficiency barriers. The collaborative project draws on the academic and industrial expertise of several UK partners; Renishaw, LPW Technology Ltd, the Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board and PDR located within Cardiff Metropolitan University.

“3D printing is a rapidly growing technology in many areas of medicine, as it has the potential to improve efficiency, accuracy and ease of customisation,” explained Ed Littlewood, Marketing Manager of Renishaw’s Medical and Dental Products Division. “Since we presented at the first annual conference last year, we have seen a growing interest and awareness of AM bespoke implants. This is something Renishaw hopes to build on at the 2017 conference.”

“AM patient specific implant technology offers benefits to the surgeon, hospital and most importantly the patient,” explained Amy Davey, Reconstructive Scientist at Southmead Hospital and Renishaw’s Medical and Dental Products Division. “The implants can have a positive impact on hospitals, by improving patient outcomes and speeding up surgery.

“Demonstrating successful cases of additively manufactured patient specific implants will help open the industry’s eyes to the potential of AM technology, increasing uptake and improving clinical outcomes.”

Visitors to the stand will also be introduced to the neuromate®, Renishaw’s commercially available neurorobot, which surgeons can use to decrease procedure time and increase safety in a number of neurosurgical procedures. Surgeons can program the robot to place devices accurately into the desired brain region.

The conference is set to be held at the Electoral Palace in Mainz and brings together physicians, materials scientists and engineers to present the results of their research in medical 3D printing and additive manufacturing.