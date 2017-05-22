Study finds high volume ICUs to have lower mortality rates from ARDS

May 22, 2017

In a new study that analyzed data from the large French CUB-REA database, high volume intensive care units (ICUs) were found to have lower death rates from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) than low and moderate volume ICUs. The researchers also found that, overall, among the 35 ICUs in the CUB-REA registry, ICU mortality decreased despite an increase in ARDS severity. The study was presented at the 2017 American Thoracic Society International Conference.

ARDS is a common disease affecting 10 percent of patients admitted to ICUs. ARDS occurs when fluid builds up in the tiny, elastic air sacs in the lungs. This buildup reduces oxygen levels in the bloodstream, depriving organs of the oxygen they need to function.

"Our study is the first to look at a large and regional database that suggests patients with ARDS admitted to centers caring for large numbers of people with ARDS may have better prognoses than in centers with a lower case volume," said lead author Martin Dres, MD, of the AP-HP, Groupe Hospitalier Pitié-Salpêtrière Charles Foix, Service de Pneumonologie et Réanimation Médicale, Paris, France. "We hope our research fuels further discussion regarding global quality of care and global management in the setting of ARDS."

Related Stories

Dr. Dres and colleagues looked at CUB-REA data for 316,000 ICU stays taking place between 2000 and 2014. They assessed the difference in ARDS severity using the SAPS2 scoring method, which measures the severity of disease for patients admitted to the ICU. They also looked at ARDS-related mortality for low, moderate and high patient volume ICUs. They statistically adjusted their analyses to account for severity of illness and other confounding factors.

The researchers found that 18,022 ICU stays between 2000 and 2014 were related to ARDS. Overall ICU prevalence of ARDS was 8.3 percent, while its prevalence progressively increased from 6.5 percent in 2000 to 10.5 percent in 2008. Prevalence then decreased to 7.2 percent in 2014.

During this time, SAPS2 severity scores increased from an average of 52 to 58 (with 52 representing a predicted 50 percent mortality rate). ICU mortality gradually decreased over these years, from 57.9 percent to 45.5 percent, and hospital mortality decreased from 59.1 percent to 48.4 percent. SAPS2 scores were highest in high-volume ICUs, while high volume ICUs had 51.5 percent mortality; moderate volume ICUs had 54 percent mortality; and low volume ICUs had 55.2 percent mortality rates. Length of stay was also lowest in high volume ICUs.

"Further studies are warranted to confirm and delineate our results and determine whether regionalization of patients with ARDS should be recommended," said Dr. Dres.

He added: "Since submitting our research abstract, we have confirmed our findings with several methods of case volume calculation for a shorter duration of time (2000-2012). This allowed us to confirm our preliminary results with a more homogeneous population."​

Source:

http://www.thoracic.org/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innovative T-shirt monitors wearer's respiratory rate in real time
Sleep: perception and prioritization
WHO finds 1.2 million adolescent deaths annually, mostly from preventable causes
New analysis shows high mortality and financial burden for pulmonary disease due to non-tuberculosis mycobacterium (NTM)
Researchers identify cells that drive autoimmune disease
University of Guelph researcher discovers effective way to treat shortness of breath in heart failure
Novel test can rapidly diagnose flu in patients with severe respiratory illnesses
Study examines economic impact of surviving acute respiratory distress syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Epigenetics is a system of information that lies atop DNA to control which genes are accessible, active and inactive. Each cell in your body essentially has identical DNA, but they have different patterns of expression.

Sperm epigenetics and fertility

Professor Roger Ekirch

We used to sleep in two phases, with a first sleep and then a second sleep. Arguably from time immemorial to the nineteenth century, the dominant pattern of sleep in Western societies was biphasic, whereby most preindustrial households retired between 9 and 10pm, slept for 3 to 3 ½ hours during their “first sleep,”

Professor Roger Ekirch

Depression in elite athletes

Our main findings showed that high-performance athletes were just as likely as non-athletes to report mild or more severe depressive symptoms.

Depression in elite athletes

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Recovery from bacterial pneumonia changes the infected lung cells, study shows