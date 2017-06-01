Researchers reveal how social laughter leads to endorphin release in the brain

June 1, 2017

Finnish and British researchers have revealed how laughter releases endorphins in the human brain. The more opioid receptors the participants had in their brain, the more they laughed during the experiment.

The recent results obtained by researchers from Turku PET Centre, the University of Oxford and Aalto University have revealed how social laughter leads to endorphin release in the brain, possibly promoting establishment of social bonds.

Social laughter led to pleasurable feelings and significantly increased release of endorphins and other opioid peptides in the brain areas controlling arousal and emotions. The more opioid receptors the participants had in their brain, the more they laughed during the experiment.

Related Stories

- Our results highlight that endorphin release induced by social laughter may be an important pathway that supports formation, reinforcement, and maintenance of social bonds between humans. The pleasurable and calming effects of the endorphin release might signal safety and promote feelings of togetherness. The relationship between opioid receptor density and laughter rate also suggests that opioid system may underlie individual differences in sociability, says Professor Lauri Nummenmaa from Turku PET Centre, the University of Turku.

- The results emphasize the importance of vocal communication in maintaining human social networks. Other primates maintain social contacts by mutual grooming, which also induces endorphin release. This is however very time consuming. Because social laughter leads to similar chemical response in the brain, this allows significant expansion of human social networks: laughter is highly contagious, and the endorphin response may thus easily spread through large groups that laugh together, tells Professor Robin Dunbar from the University of Oxford.

The study was conducted using positron emission tomography (PET). The participants were injected with a radioactive compound binding to their brain's opioid receptors. Radioactivity in the brain was measured twice with the PET camera: after the participants had laughed together with their close friends, and after they had spent comparable time alone in the laboratory.  

Source:

http://www.utu.fi/en/news/news/Pages/Social-Laughter-Releases-Endorphins-in-the-Brain.aspx

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

BGU researchers redesign portion of FDA-approved drug into new molecule to treat ALS
Scientists report brain network organization changes that underlie improvements in executive function
Brain's immune cells may play roles in neurodegenerative, psychiatric illnesses
Transcranial direct-current stimulation does not add benefit to cognitive training, research suggests
Visual brain also involved in prediction of future events, say neuroscientists
Study reveals how enzyme allows brain tumors to grow despite harsh surroundings
Endoplasmic reticulum stress in the brain may cause non-alcoholic fatty liver disease
Toddler's gender influences the brain responses and behavior of fathers

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Troubles with normal dreaming may be early warning sign for neurological conditions