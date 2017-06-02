Americord introduces Digital Birth Plan to help expectant parents make informed choices

Americord, the fastest growing cord blood bank in the country, and a leader in umbilical cord blood, cord tissue, and placental tissue banking announces the launch of its Digital Birth Plan.

This new approach to birth planning is designed to help expectant parents make informed choices about important decisions from labor through delivery and beyond. It covers medical procedures, personal comfort, and bonding moments, guiding users through a list of preferences to discuss with their family, OBGYN or midwife, hospital, and doula. The digital format provides interactive links to helpful explanations and tips about options that may be unfamiliar to first-time mothers.

Designed for today's busy lifestyle, it can be used on phones, PCs, or tablets, and allows users to create a log-in so they don't have to complete everything at one time. The completed plan is emailed and can be printed, shared, and discussed.

"Recognizing that preparing for baby's arrival can sometimes seem overwhelming, we created this easy-to-use tool to explore options and spark conversations," commented Erin Willigan, Vice President of Marketing for Americord. "Our Digital Birth Plan is another resource that helps growing families learn about their options and plan for a healthy future."

This Digital Birth Plan is the latest tool in Americord's growing library of resources that offer factual, impartial information to help expectant families make informed decisions. It builds on their Pricing Calculator, which creates custom comparisons of the leading cord blood banks, and on their Topic Center, which explores a wide range of topics related to a healthy pregnancy and beyond.