West Nile virus positive mosquitoes detected in Las Vegas

By June 7, 2017

According to the health officials in Southern Nevada, mosquito samples from multiple Las Vegas neighbourhoods have tested positive for the West Nile virus. The affected zip code areas according to the officials are 89011, 89110 and 89146. These areas were being combed for Zika virus in mosquitoes. One such case of human West Nile virus infection has been confirmed in Clark County a few weeks ago.

Image Credit: By Leena Robinson / Shutterstock
Image Credit: By Leena Robinson / Shutterstock

West Nile virus is a virus that is carried by infected birds. It is spread by infected mosquitoes. It leads to fever in mild cases but may lead to more life threatening consequences such as inflammation of the brain or encephalitis or meningitis that is caused due to inflammation of the linings of the brain and the spinal cord. After the bite from the infected mosquito, the infection manifests anytime between 2 and 14 days. This period of incubation maybe longer in persons with a compromised immunity.

In nearly 70-80% individuals infected with this virus there may be no symptoms at all. Around 1 in 5 persons with the infection may develop fever and other symptoms including joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash, headaches and body ache. Recovery from the infection is complete but a weakness after the infection may last for a few weeks and even for a few months.

Rarely in 1 in 100 infected individuals, there may be complications. This includes encephalitis or meningitis. These individuals may present with symptoms such as intense headaches, high non-relenting fever, stiff necks, coma, tremors, convulsions or seizures and paralysis of one or more limbs. Around 10% of persons with these complications may succumb to the infection. Sometimes the residuals neurological problems after recovery in these severe cases may persist for weeks, months, years or even lifelong.

Related Stories

The transmission of this virus has been reported in Middle East, Africa, Europe, parts of Asia including India and Australia. It was first found in North America in 1999 and since then has been spreading to United States and Canada.

The infection affects humans by the bite of an infected mosquito that has fed on infected birds. Other animals too can be affected. It may also spread in rare cases, via blood transfusions, organ transplants. Spread from mother to the fetus or baby is possible during pregnancy, delivery or breastfeeding.

Persons living in areas where the West Nile virus is present in mosquitoes are at risk of getting this infection. Outbreaks of this viral infection are seen almost every summer since its first detection in 1999 said officials. Persons working outdoors are more at risk of getting mosquito bites and are thus more at risk of this infection.

At present there are no vaccines against this viral infection. Thus prevention of mosquito bite is the only way to prevent this infection. At present there are no medications to treat West Nile virus infection. Pain and fever may be relieved with over-the counter medications. Hospitalizations are needed in severe cases.

Posted in: Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic sequencing reveals how Zika virus spread in the Americas
Portland State biologist receives major NASA grant to study evolution of viruses
New anti-viral tool could become game-changer in the fight against MERS
New biosensor rapidly detects tiny concentrations of influenza A virus
Near real-time genomic sequencing reveals how Zika virus entered into the U.S.
Study findings shed new light on coinfection with chikungunya, dengue or Zika viruses
Review highlights emerging public health threat of Powassan virus infection in North America
New discovery could help explain unparalleled spread of Ebola virus

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Guide to solvent evaporation

Solvent removal covers a broad range of Chemical, Biological and Analytical applications where it is necessary to either remove an existing solvent from a solution completely, or to concentrate the solvent to facilitate analysis of a molecule of interest. This could be a single sample or many samples in parallel.

Guide to solvent evaporation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
TSRI study reveals first-ever structure of Lassa virus protein