eClinicalWorks launches healow TeleVisits for smartphone

eClinicalWorks, a leader in healthcare IT solutions, announced today that its telehealth solution is now available on the company's Health & Online Wellness (healow™) mobile app to provide patients with live video visits. This TeleVisits feature is integrated within the eClinicalWorks comprehensive electronic health records (EHR) offering and all information submitted or shared by patients using this solution can be imported into the EHR. This supports workflow, clinical research and improves patient satisfaction with access to care whenever and wherever it's needed.

As telehealth becomes more mainstream, many providers are making substantial upfront investments in third-party services rather than offering it as a standard service integrated with the practice's existing technology. As such, patients are left with the hassle of having to download additional apps, remember login information and potentially experience the inconvenience of not having their telehealth summaries connected with their personal health records. healow™ TeleVisits provides a seamless experience for patients and providers with EHR integration already in place.

"healow™ TeleVisits for the smartphone is taking telehealth to a whole new level by making healthcare more accessible," said Girish Navani, CEO and co-founder of eClinicalWorks. "In today's digital health age, patients are interested in care solutions that offer quicker delivery and flexibility. Additionally, providers are seeing benefits with increased patient engagement and streamlined workflow."