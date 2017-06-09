Study finds evidence that genes influence empathy

June 9, 2017

New research has found empathy may have a genetic component that also influences personality, cognition, and psychiatric conditions. Further, although not a novel finding, researchers noted women generally performed better on a test used to gauge empathy than their male counterparts. The findings are highlighted in a new study led by researchers at the University of Cambridge, the University Paris Diderot and the Institut Pasteur, and 23andMe.

Published yesterday in Molecular Psychiatry, the first-of-its kind study found evidence that genes influence our ability to read and understand emotions in others. The team at the Autism Research Centre at the University of Cambridge analysed data from 89,000 individuals worldwide, the majority of whom were 23andMe customers, who consented to the research.

Participants completed a “Reading the Mind in the Eyes Test”, in which they were shown photos of the area around the eyes and asked to identify one of two possible emotions. This assessed Theory of Mind and the ability to recognise and appreciate another person’s mental state. Researchers identified that women with certain genetic variants on chromosome 3 performed better, with higher levels of empathy. Interestingly, male performance on the test was not associated with a genetic variant. Overall, women consistently performed better than men, exhibiting higher levels of empathy.

The genetic variant associated with empathy in women is near the gene LRRN1 (Leucine Rich Neuronal 1) on chromosome 3, which is highly active in an area of the human brain called the striatum. Brain scans have indicated that this section of the brain may play a role in cognition empathy.

This is the first study that correlates measures of empathy with variation in the human genome. Previous research that has attempted to assess the genetic associations of personality and psychological traits has sometimes been unreliable, due to their small sample size. 23andMe’s large data offering enables scientists to gain insight into the biology behind traits such as empathy and psychological conditions like schizophrenia.

Dr. David Hinds, Principal Scientist, Statistical Genetics at 23andMe, says:

Finding genetic influences for these kinds of traits and conditions was just not possible in the past because the studies were simply too small. Now that we have large cohorts of research participants — in the tens of thousands and sometimes hundreds of thousands — studies are yielding never seen before results. All thanks to research participation on a massive scale.

One of the lead authors, Professor Baron-Cohen says:

We are excited by this new discovery, and are now testing if the results replicate, and exploring precisely what these genetic variants do in the brain, to give rise to individual differences in cognitive empathy. This new study takes us one step closer in understanding such variation in the population.

23andMe is committed to furthering such research and approximately 85 percent of customers consent to allowing their de-identified data to be made available for study in aggregate. By allowing scientists access to its unique and powerful research resource engine, 23andMe helps open up genetics to qualified researchers, providing novel insights into individuals’ traits, genetic diseases and a variety of other conditions.

Source:

https://www.23andme.com/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Innate genetic advantage contributes to better outcomes in newborn infant girls than boys, research shows
Developmental Split-Brain syndrome discovery
Researchers identify many dangerous strains of TB pathogens
Analyzing single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant tumors
CRISPR may not be as foolproof as earlier believed – gene editing tech leads to unwanted mutations
Scientists develop new tool to analyse single-cell RNA data in pre-malignant blood cancers
Gene CRY1 variant alters circadian clock contributing to delayed sleep phase disorder, study finds
Brain genes influence our eating habits, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Proteins are an important component of our diet and help to build muscles; they take part in the structure of hormones and they are vital to the whole body’s metabolism. The most important consequence is that the liver loses its capacity to produce proteins (such as albumin) and to metabolise (inactivate or activate in some cases) medicaments for instance.

Can liver damage caused by a low protein diet be repaired?

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

“Anxiety disorders” refers to a broad range of psychiatric conditions, where people are anxious. It covers things like obsessive-compulsive disorder, general anxiety disorder and phobic disorder. Interestingly, anxiety is also a feature of severe mental illnesses such as psychosis and depression.

Treating anxiety disorders in children with CBT

Innovation in natural health supplementation

The market has changed quite a lot. When I first investigated the industry, and launched BetterYou the natural heath industry was the domain of the educated few. People did a lot of research before they walked into a health store; they knew the questions they wanted to ask and expected quite a good deal of information in return.

Innovation in natural health supplementation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
AMSBIO's immunotherapy range for IDO pathway research