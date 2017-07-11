Harris Health System recognized as ‘Most Wired’ for seventh consecutive year

July 11, 2017

Psychiatric consults and other specialties will soon be available for patients in primary care settings at Harris Health System, a notable accomplishment and part of the reason the system has been named "Most Wired" by the American Hospital Association's Health Forum and the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives. This is the seventh consecutive year Harris Health has received this award.

According to the 19th annual survey, Harris Health is one of 21 hospitals in Texas and five other healthcare systems in greater Houston to be recognized as Most Wired. The annual survey recognizes hospitals and healthcare systems for their leveraging of information technology to improve performance for value-based healthcare in areas of infrastructure, business and administrative management; quality and safety; and clinical integration.

"We continue to leverage information technology to improve the health of our patients, our community and continuously improve our operating efficiency and effectiveness," says Tim Tindle, executive vice president and chief information officer, Harris Health System. "Maintaining the Most Wired designation is an important validation. Every year, the benchmarks for Most Wired continue to rise and Harris Health continues to meet those higher, stringent standards."

According to the survey, Most Wired hospitals are using smart phones, telehealth and remote monitoring to create more ways for patients to access healthcare services and capture health information. This year's results show:

  • 76 percent offer secure messaging with clinicians on mobile devices
  • When patients need ongoing monitoring at home, 74 percent use secure emails for patients and families to keep in touch with the care team
  • 68 percent let patients use mobile devices to renew prescriptions
  • 62 percent use electronic health records to add patient data
  • Nearly half of hospitals use telehealth for behavioral health services for patients
  • 40 percent offer virtual physician visits
  • More than 40 percent provide real-time care management services to patients at home for diabetes and congestive heart failure

Related Stories

"Clinicians and staff have secure access to our patient's complete medical record anytime and anywhere, including those records retrieved from other healthcare providers across the country," Tindle says. "This allows our medical staff to use the all-inclusive record to provide patients the most appropriate treatment and optimal outcomes."

The results of the 2017 Most Wired Survey conducted between Jan. 15, 2016 and March 15 appear in the July issue of Hospitals & Health Networks, the flagship publication of the American Hospital Association. An estimated 2,158 hospitals are represented in the 698 completed surveys-;about 39 percent of all hospitals in the U.S.

"Our entire information technology staff responds to the needs of our clinical teams by operating servers, building networks, training users and answering technical calls so clinicians can always focus on patient care," Tindle adds.

Source:

https://www.harrishealth.org/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Racial disparities continue to exist in hospital readmissions, study finds
Honda gives $1 million gift to Nationwide Children’s Hospital to enhance pediatric mobility
Analysis compares rates, costs of hospital readmissions across all ages and insurance types
Study provides better knowledge about healthcare burden of mitochondrial diseases
All-Star Healthcare Physical Medicine: Tailored therapies can decrease pain in neuropathy patients
Study finds factors linked to hospital discharge against medical advice
CHLA receives Most Wired 2017 designation from AHA Health Forum
Handshake-free zone: keep those hands — and germs — to yourself in the hospital

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medtech, biotech and pharmaceuticals in Australia

Australia is an acknowledged world leader in the medical technology, biotechnology and pharmaceutical (MTP) sector due to its vibrant ecosystem of start-ups and established companies and thriving research environment.

Medtech, biotech and pharmaceuticals in Australia

Zika: costs of prevention and control

They undertook a modelling study based on six states in the US in areas that are at risk of Zika emergence. The main finding of this study was that the total cost of Zika in these sates had a range that went from approximately 183.4 million dollars to 1.2 billion dollars.

Zika: costs of prevention and control

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researcher explores ways to secure information and protect privacy in digital healthcare systems