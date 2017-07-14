Opposition to GOP repeal bill inches up, intensifies

July 14, 2017

Public opposition to the Republican effort to replace the Affordable Care Act grew stronger this month, but a core group of Republicans remained in support, according to a poll released Friday.

Sixty-one percent of the public said this month they did not like the GOP health care effort, now undergoing a revised push in the Senate. That was a 6 percentage point increase from the Kaiser Family Foundation's monthly tracking results in June, when 55 percent expressed unfavorable opinions. (Kaiser Health News is an editorially independent program of the foundation.)

Related Stories

The poll also found opposition was becoming more passionate, with more of the public viewing the plan "very" unfavorably. The Affordable Care Act maintained the support of half the populace, nearly double the 28 percent of people who backed the GOP efforts. Two of three people opposed major reductions in Medicaid that are included in the GOP plans.

Nonetheless, a majority of Republicans and supporters of President Trump continued to favor the GOP plan, which would increase the number of uninsured as it alters Medicaid and the private insurance markets that have been running since 2014. In fact, in this month's poll more Republicans said health care is headed in the right direction than believed that in April, before the House passed its version of the health care replacement bill.

Still, most Americans said they would prefer Republicans and Democrats to work together on health care — 71 percent said they would like to see a bipartisan effort to fix the ACA.

The poll of 1,187 adults was conducted July 5 – 10, about a week after the Congressional Budget Office issued its report on the GOP draft legislation. The margin of error was plus or minus 3 points.​

http://www.kaiserhealthnews.orgThis article was reprinted from kaiserhealthnews.org with permission from the Henry J. Kaiser Family Foundation. Kaiser Health News, an editorially independent news service, is a program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonpartisan health care policy research organization unaffiliated with Kaiser Permanente.

Posted in: Healthcare News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New US guidelines developed for the prevention of peanut allergy
AMA urges congress to maintain fair healthcare insurance for all
Yemen facing serious cholera outbreak
Optegra Eye Health Care’s flagship Central London hospital celebrates first anniversary
Research reveals 9.8 million Brits risk losing their sight after shunning eye tests
Healthcare cuts linked to spike in mortality in England and Wales?
Impact of IBS on patients
Study shows decrease in sudden cardiac arrest incidences among adults covered under ACA

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

The pharma and biotech industry continues to struggle to make progress with gender diversity. A recent Credit Suisse report shows that management diversity, as defined by percentage of women in senior management roles, has decreased globally from 18.9 percent in 2014 to 15.5 percent in 2016.

Pharma, biotech and healthcare industries gender gap

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Oticon Opn is a hearing aid that allows connection to a smartphone and supports all the internet-enabled connectivity that you have on the internet that smart devices support. We have specifically chosen a web-based community called “If This Then That” (IFTTT) because it is a relatively very easy to use third party service that is supported by a lot of the large global device manufacturers.

Internet-connected smart hearing aid: a life changing solution?

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Medication nonadherence is the phenomenon of people not sticking to their medication. Either stopping completely before they're supposed to, or taking it irregularly, at such a rate that it's below the optimal level.

Using Modern Technology to Gamify Medication Adherence

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Noise pollution in cities and hearing loss have 64% positive correlation, study reveals