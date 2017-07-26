Siemens Healthineers expands informatics capabilities for point-of-care testing with acquisition of Conworx Technology

Siemens Healthineers announced today the company is expanding its informatics capabilities for point-of-care testing with the acquisition of Conworx Technology GmbH, the Berlin-based developer of point-of-care device interfaces and data management solutions. The addition of the Conworx suite—including UniPOC and POCcelerator—complements the Siemens Healthineers award-winning RAPIDComm Data Management System and will elevate the informatics offerings for the point-of-care market by delivering open connectivity for more than 100 different instruments from all major manufacturers.

This acquisition is another proof point of the Siemens Healthineers strategic direction to enable healthcare providers around the world to meet their current and evolving challenges and to excel in their respective environments. Through products and solutions designed to increase efficiency and to reduce costs, Siemens Healthineers is setting new trends in healthcare together with its customers—working under the motto “Engineering Success. Pioneering Healthcare. Together.”

As the trend of consolidation and industrialization in healthcare continues and regulatory requirements for point-of-care testing intensify, the need for sophisticated informatics to communicate instrument and patient data at the point of care becomes increasingly important. Siemens Healthineers and Conworx will deliver open connectivity offerings that will enable seamless data integration from any manufacturer’s point-of-care analyzer—managed by a single informatics solution to streamline operations and access to data, and improve risk management.

“As hospitals consolidate and acquire physician offices, there is a huge need by emerging healthcare networks for seamless integration of hundreds of decentralized devices that are spread across dozens of sites.” said Peter Koerte, President, Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. “It is clear to us that to satisfy our customers’ needs, we must deliver solutions that ensure superb connectivity, no matter which analyzer is being connected. We are determined to continue Conworx’s practice of working closely with every vendor to ensure that all connected analyzers are working to the best of their ability.”

Now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Conworx’s team of 75 employees will merge with the Siemens Healthineers team to become Siemens Healthineers Point of Care Informatics. This new team of interface development, application development and data management specialists will be led by Roman Rosenkranz, the current CEO of Conworx Technology GmbH.

“By joining with Siemens Healthineers, we will get access to a global organization to even better support our joint customer base” said Roman Rosenkranz, CEO of Conworx Technology GmbH. “Together we will be able to develop leading informatics products that help our customers to manage their growing point-of-care networks now and in the future.”

Conworx Technology GmbH was established in 1999. The deal was closed by Siemens Healthcare GmbH in late October 2016.