Siemens Healthineers enters into definitive agreement to acquire Epocal from Alere

July 26, 2017

Siemens Healthineers has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Epocal Inc., a subsidiary of Alere Inc. Epocal Inc. develops and provides point-of-care blood diagnostic systems for healthcare enterprises, including the epoc® Blood Analysis System, a handheld, wireless testing solution. Financial details of the transaction are not being disclosed. The transaction is subject to the completion of Abbott's acquisition of Alere, as well as antitrust approvals and other customary closing conditions.

"We want to help our customers innovate care delivery. As one of the market leaders in blood gas, the acquisition of the epoc® product line will enable us to provide the right solution in the right setting, all from one partner," said Peter Koerte, President, Point of Care Diagnostics, Siemens Healthineers. "The epoc® product line will seamlessly integrate with our digital ecosystem offering customers the broadest solution available in the market. The acquisition complements our existing offerings in the point of care diagnostics space, with a view to provide customers globally with a full range of blood gas solutions."

Related Stories

Healthcare systems continue to look for ways to elevate patient experience and satisfaction as well as the quality of care. It is a strategic goal of Siemens Healthineers to support healthcare providers worldwide to meet their challenges and excel in their respective environments. Health networks may have varying testing needs near to their patients at the point of care in physician's offices, clinics, emergency departments and labs. With a complete offering for blood gas diagnostics from a low-volume, single-use handheld device up to a high-volume, multi-use benchtop solution, Siemens Healthineers can help customers improve their workflows and utilize the correct system for the needs of their particular settings.

Arterial blood gases are an important routine investigation to monitor the acid-base balance of patients. They play an important role in the work-up and management of critically ill patients and may help in diagnosing pulmonary and metabolic disorders. They indicate the severity of a condition and help to assess treatment. Blood gas test systems are an important component in critical care settings such as hospitals, clinics, emergency departments and pulmonary laboratories.

Source:

https://www.siemens.com/press/en/pressrelease/?press=/en/pressrelease/2017/healthineers/pr2017070373hcen.htm&content[]=HC

Posted in: Business / Finance | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Siemens Healthineers collaborates with Relaymed to extend cloud-based connectivity offerings for POC instruments

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

The first thing is, to always remember that we're dealing with a living drug, cells, which are very sensitive to environmental conditions, such as temperature and humidity etc. All of those things can impact on the viability of the drug and its effectiveness.

Developing software for cell and gene therapy supply chain tracking

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Siemens Healthineers expands informatics capabilities for point-of-care testing with acquisition of Conworx Technology