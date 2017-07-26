Siemens Healthineers- Siemens unveils new brand name for healthcare business

Today Siemens Healthcare unveiled its new brand name Siemens Healthineers. The new brand underlines Siemens Healthcare’s pioneering spirit and its engineering expertise in the healthcare industry. It is unique and bold and best describes the Healthcare organization and its people – the people accompanying, serving and inspiring customers – the people behind outstanding products and solutions.

“We have an exceptional track record of engineering and scientific excellence and are consistently at the forefront of developing innovative clinical solutions that enable providers to offer efficient, high quality patient care. Going forward as Siemens Healthineers, we will leverage this expertise to provide a wider range of customized clinical solutions that support our customers business holistically. We are confident in our capability to become their inspiring partner on our customers’ journey to success”, explained Bernd Montag, CEO of the company. “Our new brand is a bold signal for our ambition and expresses our identity as a people company – 45,000 employees worldwide who are passionate about empowering healthcare providers to optimally serve their patients.”

As part of its Vision 2020 strategy Siemens AG announced nearly two years ago that its healthcare business would be separately managed as a company within the company with a new organizational setup. Siemens Healthineers will continue to strengthen its leading portfolio across the medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics business while adding new offerings such as managed services, consulting and digital services as well as further technologies in the growing market for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics.

The name of the legal entities will remain unchanged.