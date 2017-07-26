Siemens Healthineers collaborates with Relaymed to extend cloud-based connectivity offerings for POC instruments

Siemens Healthineers announced today its strategic alliance with Relaymed to bring customers secure, cloud-based connectivity for Siemens DCA Vantage® Analyzer and CLINITEK Status® point-of-care (POC) instruments. With Relaymed integration, patient test results are automatically and instantly sent from the POC instruments to physician-office electronic health record (EHR) systems, reducing the likelihood of human error by eliminating the manual input step. Through its collaboration with Relaymed, Siemens Healthineers aims to enable healthcare providers to meet their current challenges and excel in their respective environments.

“Our exclusive agreement with Relaymed means an extension of our connectivity offerings for Siemens Healthineers point-of-care instruments to meet the needs of healthcare facilities burdened with excessive administrative tasks that interrupt patient care,” said Michael Sampson, Senior Vice President, Point of Care Diagnostics, North America, Siemens Healthineers. “Relaymed is a complement to our existing industry leading POC Informatics portfolio and will specifically address needs for the physician office market. By enabling the delivery of patient results directly to EHR systems, we address a variety of manual-input challenges that trouble our customers, including discrepancies in reporting that ultimately can affect reimbursement.”

"We were finding our testing procedure to be time consuming and inefficient so we sought out a device connectivity solution,” said Christy Vedia, Senior Director of Operations and Compliance Officer for MD Medical Group. “Since we implemented the service, we now have it live on 120 devices across 30 locations. We also find the data analytics tool incredibly useful as it has helped us to understand how we can cut down on reagent waste."

Relaymed’s seamless integration ensures all tests are saved into the EHR, reducing the potential for revenue loss resulting from unbilled tests. Further, the system’s total data capture eliminates errors from manual data-entry transcription and ensures accuracy from instrument to EHR. Relaymed automatically captures all quality control samples run and provides data analytics for CLIA compliance. Relaymed is HIPAA-compliant and HITRUST-assured, using the latest industry standard security measures, for peace of mind patient data is in safe hands.

“We're delighted to partner with Siemens Healthineers, the leaders in POC. This partnership ensures our clients benefit from our close collaboration with optimized efficiency, so they can provide better care. As the physician office market continues to consolidate, healthcare systems face overwhelming pressure to grow revenue and increase efficiency. Relaymed is the affordable solution that helps them address this, whilst also ensuring data integrity across their system," said Neil Farish, CEO at Relaymed.