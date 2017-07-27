Back to Basics: Chiropractors provide safe, non-drug approach to pain relief

The American Chiropractic Association (ACA) and chiropractors nationwide will observe National Chiropractic Health Month (NCHM) this October by sharing information on back pain prevention and the value of a conservative approach to treatment with the theme "Back to Basics."

For more than 30 years, ACA's annual public information campaigns have aimed to help the public reach optimal levels of health and wellness via natural health promotion and injury prevention strategies, and by highlighting chiropractic's safe, non-drug approach to pain relief.

Back pain remains one of the most pervasive and disabling conditions worldwide. It is one of the most common reasons that patients visit their doctors and one of the most prevalent conditions for which doctors prescribe pain medications, including opioids.

In response to the opioid epidemic and new research, many health care organizations have reconsidered the value of a conservative, non-drug approach to pain. Updated back pain treatment guidelines released this year by the American College of Physicians support the use of conservative therapies, such as spinal manipulation, for low back pain before the use of drug therapies. Chiropractors are experts in spinal manipulation and trained to offer ergonomic, lifestyle and nutrition counseling to help patients strengthen their spines, enhance overall health and prevent back pain.

"For a common condition such as low back pain, health care consumers should be aware that there are safe and effective non-drug treatment options available to them," said ACA President David Herd, DC. "It's just as important for people to know they can take simple but significant steps in their daily lives to help prevent back injuries and back pain."