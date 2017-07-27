Proscia to showcase digital pathology software, image analysis capabilities at 2017 MedCity CONVERGE

July 27, 2017

Proscia Inc., a software solutions provider for digital pathology, announced today its CEO David West Jr. will be a featured panelist at 2017 MedCity CONVERGE. His talk, “The Davids vs. the Cancer Goliath,” will discuss how Proscia and other leading startups in the diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, medical technology, and emerging technology (AI, VR, Big Data) sectors are taking aim at cancer diagnosis and research. Proscia will also be featured as part of the “Startup Showcase” to further demonstrate the capabilities of its digital pathology software and image analysis algorithms. MedCity CONVERGE will take place on July 31 – August 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“We are honored to partake in thought-provoking discussions on how innovation in science and technology can take on one of healthcare’s greatest challenges, cancer,” said West. “At Proscia we are committed to developing digital pathology software that will bring cancer diagnosis and research out of the Stone Age and into the digital realm, and ultimately allow pathologists to make more informed diagnoses and improve patient outcomes.”

MedCity CONVERGE is a two-day executive summit that gathers innovative thought leaders from across all healthcare sectors to provide actionable insight on where medical innovation is heading. This year, MedCity CONVERGE focuses on one of healthcare’s greatest challenges: cancer. Technology disruptors, along with payers, providers, life science companies, and venture capitalists, will all gather to discuss how AI, Big Data and Precision Medicine are changing the game in cancer. The MedCity CONVERGE Startup Showcase features companies taking some of the most innovative approaches and/or trying to solve some of the biggest problems in healthcare.

“Proscia is building software that will augment the work of the pathologist through deep learning and image-based diagnostics, which will revolutionize the way that the field treats cancer,” West adds. “Our goal is to educate leaders in the healthcare sector on ways they can take advantage of our groundbreaking software to more efficiently run their labs.”

