Roche receives FDA clearance for new high-volume testing immunoassay solution

July 27, 2017

Roche announced today that its new, dedicated high-volume testing immunoassay solution for the cobas 8000 modular analyzer series, the cobas e 801 module, has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

As core laboratories continue to evolve to meet the growing workload demands in an increasingly challenging environment, the cobas e 801 module offers greater testing efficiency, superior reagent management and industry-leading turnaround time for critical diagnostic tests. Designed for maximum consolidation at a high throughput, the module reduces generated waste, for more environmentally sustainable testing.

"The cobas e 801 module truly is a transformative solution," said Dr. Alan Wright, Chief Medical Officer, Roche Diagnostics Corporation. "Patients and the physicians who serve them need medically relevant answers, faster and with ever greater precision. This clearance delivers the instrumentation cornerstone of the next-generation lab-;high throughput, agility and intelligence."

Related Stories

The cobas e 801 module almost doubles the currently available immunoassay testing capacity on the same footprint, delivering up to 300 tests per hour and providing 48 reagent channels.

Designed to use at least 25% less patient sample than its predecessor, the analyzer offers an extensive assay menu and delivers speed, accuracy and consistency.

Advances that speed patient care

The cobas e 801 module is the newest member of the cobas 8000 modular analyzer series, delivering immunoassay testing across a wide range of disease areas. Up to four cobas e 801 modules can be configured in a series, delivering up to 1,200 tests per hour across up to 192 reagent positions. The system may also be integrated with the cobas 8100 automated workflow series and Roche Middleware featuring Lab Intelligence.

The cobas e 801 module allows for continuous, on-the-fly loading of reagents and consumables and has a high uptime, while requiring less hands-on time. A new reagent pack design has increased reagent onboard stability to 16 weeks, allowing labs to reduce send-out testing and minimize reagent waste.

The cobas e 801 module will continue to deliver Roche's industry-leading 9-minute STAT assays, allowing labs to reduce turnaround time for critical testing, such as cardiac markers. The small sample volumes required for testing are beneficial for patients, especially special populations like pediatrics and the critically ill.​

Source:

http://www.roche.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Life Sciences News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Overweight or obesity in adolescence may increase colon cancer risk in adulthood
Antiperspirants can be safely used during breast radiotherapy, study suggests
Researchers develop online tool to predict survival of cancer patients
Study provides fresh insights into how the body detects early signs of cancer
Neuro-oncology scientists discover unique molecular mechanism that maintains glioma stem cells
Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test
Researchers discover potential chemical 'silver bullet' to reduce risk of colon cancer
Stem cell-based method selectively targets cancerous tissue while preventing toxic side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research offers explanation for ineffectiveness of checkpoint immunotherapy against bladder cancer