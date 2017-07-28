NAM and FDA’s CTP select Tobacco Regulatory Science Fellows for 2017-2018

July 28, 2017

The National Academy of Medicine (NAM) along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) have named the 2017-2018 class of the FDA Tobacco Regulatory Science Fellows. Four individuals were selected through a highly selective national competition based on their exceptional, diverse professional qualifications to contribute to the work of CTP.

The 12-month fellowship will begin in September 2017 at CTP headquarters in Maryland, where each fellow will be assigned to an office within CTP. The fellows will lead specific projects related to tobacco-product regulation, as well as actively participate in the development of CTP's science-based public health strategies. In addition, they will participate in structured orientation and professional development activities, including opportunities to meet with FDA, CTP, and U.S. Department of Health and Human Services leadership. Senior staff at CTP will mentor the fellows, guiding them throughout the fellowship. The goal of the experience is to enrich the fellows' understanding about tobacco products, including their health consequences, and provide opportunities to learn about and contribute to the tobacco regulatory activities of a prominent public health regulatory agency.

"This is a uniquely synergistic and productive program between the FDA Center for Tobacco Products and the National Academy of Medicine that allows emerging leaders to immerse themselves in the field of tobacco regulatory science," said NAM President Victor J. Dzau. "These four fellows will learn directly from the nation's forerunners in tobacco-product regulations by working alongside CTP."

The 2017-2018 fellows are:

  • Shovaughn Chism, M.S.W., tobacco enforcement and community engagement coordinator, Baltimore City Health Department
  • Karina Jimenez-Donovan, M.S.W., health communications associate, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rockville, Md.
  • Mollie Miller, Ph.D., postdoctoral research associate, Brown University, Providence, R.I.
  • Y. Tony Yang, Sc.D., associate professor, department of health administration and policy, George Mason University, Fairfax, Va.

"We look forward to welcoming the new class of fellows to CTP and providing them with this opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of CTP's work," said Mitch Zeller, director of FDA's Center for Tobacco Products. "The fellows bring exceptional skills and experiences that will help inform and advance the Center's work on public health and tobacco regulation. The CTP staff and I look forward to working with them."

Source:

http://www8.nationalacademies.org/onpinews/newsitem.aspx?RecordID=7282017

