Spider threads show great potential for nerve and tissue repair

July 28, 2017

The golden orb-weaver spider from Tanzania spins such strong webs that Tanzanian fishermen use them for fishing. Their spider silk is more tear-resistant than nylon and four times more elastic than steel, is heat-stable up to 250° C, extremely waterproof and, on top of that, has antibacterial properties. These characteristics also make it attractive from the point of view of biomedical research. Initial studies conducted by Christine Radtke, new Professor for Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery at MedUni Vienna/Vienna General Hospital, have shown in an animal model that the threads have great potential for nerve and tissue repair.

There is currently a great need for such techniques in plastic and reconstructive surgery, especially for so-called extensive nerve injuries of more than 5 cm in length in the peripheral nervous system - for example following a serious accident or after tumor resection. Apart from limited nerve grafts, doctors have only been able to use synthetic conduits (interposition graft), to reconnect severed nerves so that the nerve fibers can grow back together. "However, this only really works well over short distances of up to 4 cm, at most," explains Radtke.  

Christine Radtke is working to use spider silk to reconnect severed nerve fibers
Radtke and her colleagues at the Medical University of Hannover, from whence the surgeon transferred to Vienna in October 2016, developed a new microsurgical technique that involves filling the veins with spider silk to form a longitudinal guide structure. "This acts almost like a rose trellis," explains Radtke, who is continuing her research at MedUni Vienna/Vienna General Hospital. "The nerve fibers use the silk fibres to grow along in order to reconnect with the other end of the nerve. The silk provides the cells with good adhesion, supports cell movement and encourages cell division."

Related Stories

In an animal model, this technique successfully repaired nerve damage over distances of up to 6 cm: the nerve fibres grew back together in a functional way within 9 months. At the same time, the framework of spider threads, which is a natural substance, was completely broken down by the body. Equally, spider silk does not provoke a rejection reaction.

200 m of spider silk in max. 15 minutes
Radtke currently has 21 spiders - and hopes to increase this to 50. The spider threads are mechanically harvested, allowing up to 200 m of spider silk to be obtained within 15 minutes. On average, the spiders are "milked" once a week. This process does not harm the spider, which then receives an extra ration of cricket. Several hundred meters of silk are needed to bridge a 6-cm-long nerve injury.

Work is currently underway to certify spider silk as a medical device so that it can also be used in clinical trials on humans. Once that has been done, there are other potential applications, says the surgeon: for example in orthopedics for meniscus or ligament injuries or as a potential skin substitute for deep skin burns. It is possible that spider silk could also be used in future for other neurological diseases where cell transplantation plays a role.

Source:

https://www.meduniwien.ac.at/web/en/about-us/news/detailseite/2017/news-in-july-2017/repairing-damaged-nerves-and-tissue-with-spider-threads/

Posted in: Life Sciences News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Illumina and Bio‑Rad introduce first next-generation sequencing solution for single-cell analysis
Study finds no significant benefits of cooling down cardiac arrest patients for 48 hours
Mind-body therapies significantly reduce acute pain experienced by hospital patients
Combination therapy shows efficacy, safety in treating metastatic renal cell cancer
Single cell RNA-sequencing may offer hope to patients affected by pregnancy loss
UC scientists take different approach to investigating how influenza spreads through the lungs
Slugs inspire a surgical bio glue
In Appalachia, two hospital giants seek state-sanctioned monopoly

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Likarda uses INTEGRA’s VIAFLO ASSIST to automate cell-based assay development