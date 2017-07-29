Unitedhealthcare IRONKIDS Ohio Fun Run encourages children to lead active lives

July 29, 2017

Nearly 120 kids participated in the UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS Ohio Fun Run today at Selby Stadium. UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound helped Rick Dunlop, CEO, Medicare & Retirement for UnitedHealthcare of Ohio, kick off the fun run.

Athletes ages 3 to 15 ran portions of the IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio. Each athlete received a race bib, T-shirt, gift bag and finisher medal.

This is the sixth year UnitedHealthcare is supporting IRONKIDS in the United States as part of the company's commitment to help stem the rising tide of childhood obesity through healthy lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare is sponsoring seven IRONKIDS one-mile fun runs in 2017.​

Source:

https://www.uhc.com/

Posted in: Child Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Millions more uninsured could impact health of those with insurance, too
In Appalachia, two hospital giants seek state-sanctioned monopoly
Nursing homes move into the insurance business
Fraud and billing mistakes cost Medicare — and taxpayers — tens of billions last year
Congress squares off over drug pricing and a controversial drug discount program
Medicare’s financial outlook slightly improved, trustees say
High dose flu vaccine reduces risk of respiratory and all-cause hospitalizations, study finds
Pharmacy group ASHP opposes proposed cuts to Medicare payment rates for drugs

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Healthcare data breaches in England

According to Accenture’s survey of 1,000 consumers in England one-in-eight (13 per cent) have had their personal medical information stolen from technology systems. More than half (68 per cent) of English consumers said they want to have at least some involvement in keeping their healthcare data secured, whereas only a quarter (28 per cent) said that they have such involvement today.

Healthcare data breaches in England

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Senators grill top Indian health officials about Trump budget