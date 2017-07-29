Unitedhealthcare IRONKIDS Ohio Fun Run encourages children to lead active lives

Nearly 120 kids participated in the UnitedHealthcare IRONKIDS Ohio Fun Run today at Selby Stadium. UnitedHealthcare mascot Dr. Health E. Hound helped Rick Dunlop, CEO, Medicare & Retirement for UnitedHealthcare of Ohio, kick off the fun run.

Athletes ages 3 to 15 ran portions of the IRONMAN 70.3 Ohio. Each athlete received a race bib, T-shirt, gift bag and finisher medal.

This is the sixth year UnitedHealthcare is supporting IRONKIDS in the United States as part of the company's commitment to help stem the rising tide of childhood obesity through healthy lifestyles. UnitedHealthcare is sponsoring seven IRONKIDS one-mile fun runs in 2017.​