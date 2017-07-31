Methamphetamine use does not only cause death through overdose, warn researchers

By July 31, 2017

Overdose is not the only cause of death among people who die as a result of using the drug methamphetamine or “ice,” say researchers.

Credit: Kaesler Media/Shutterstock.com

Other health problems linked to methamphetamine use including heart disease, stroke and suicidal tendencies are also major risk factors.

People tend to think of drug toxicity and overdose when considering methamphetamine-related death. However, in a study that analysed cases of death among users in Australia between 2009 and 2015, a large proportion were found to be caused by other factors.

Professor Shane Darke (National Drug & Alcohol Research Center, University of New South Wales, Sydney) and colleagues found that of 1,649 deaths recorded, 43% were due to drug toxicity and overdose.

As reported in The Conversation, 22% were caused by diseases related to methamphetamine use, particularly heart disease. As a cardiotoxic agent, methamphetamine damages heart muscles, causes arterial disease and puts strain on the cardiovascular system.

There were also 38 cases of stroke among young individuals, a demographic group that is not usually considered at risk of this event.

Three hundred deaths occurred as a result of suicide. Methods used to commit the act tended to be violent, which may be linked to the aggravation, aggression and violent tendencies the drug can cause, says Darke.

In 15% of cases, death was caused by traumatic injury, mainly acquired during motor vehicle accidents. Users of methamphetamine tend to believe the drug increases their ability to drive, when in fact, it is their risk of injury and death that is increased.

Darke and team also report that the footprint of methamphetamine use is far wider than that of many other drugs, with nearly half of the deaths occurring in rural and regional areas. Many of the users were employed and had never injected a drug, contrary to what would typically be expected of people who have died as a result of drug use.

By examining the causes of these deaths we have uncovered that, unlike many other drugs, the harms are very diverse, particularly with regard to the extensive association with heart disease,”

Professor Shane Darke, National Drug & Alcohol Research Center, University of New South Wales, Sydney

Related Stories

He advises that drug treatment centres need to be aware that their methamphetamine patients may be at risk of heart disease and that doctors should enquire about methamphetamine involvement if young people are presenting with heart conditions.

“Without increased awareness of the connection between methamphetamine use and cardiac and/or cardiovascular disease, we could expect to see a significant increase in cases of this kind in the coming years,” he warns.

Sources:

Posted in: Drug Discovery & Pharmaceuticals | Men's Health News | Business / Finance | Women's Health News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds increased risk of death in patients who develop depression after heart disease diagnosis
Depression among heart attack survivors can be deadly, yet is often ignored
Cocktail of drugs for HIV patients with advanced immunosuppression reduced deaths by 27%, study shows
New report identifies lack of knowledge about heart disease in prison populations
Study may have important implications for treatment of heart attacks and cancer
Stem cell centers claim to offer effective heart failure therapy despite lack of FDA approval
Research scientist at Kessler Foundation receives $231,000 grant from American Heart Association
University of Birmingham joins €19 million project to develop better treatments for heart disease

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

This test, which we have branded SelectMDx for Prostate Cancer, came with the acquisition of a company in the Netherlands called NovioGendix. They developed a prototype assay, so they did most of the heavy lifting in terms of discovering the two specific biomarkers that are currently in the product. These biomarkers are tuned towards the detection of what I call clinically significant prostate cancer.

Diagnosing prostate cancer through a £225 urine test

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Scientists show that human heart's sinoatrial node is hardwired with backup system