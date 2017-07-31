New review highlights how stem cell transplantation may help fine tune corneal wound healing

A new review is the first to directly examine the role of various stem cells in the healing of wounded cornea, the outermost part of the eye. In contrast with most other reviews, it covers all major corneal cell types in a comprehensive way, showing similarities and differences in the healing process and the usage of stem cells for therapy.

Corneal wound healing is a complex process that occurs in response to various eye injuries and surgery. Delayed, incomplete, or excessive healing is a significant clinical concern. The review presents evidence on the participation of stem cells in corneal wound healing and highlights how stem cell transplantation may be used to fine tune wound healing and provide benefits for patients.

"The advances in transplant techniques and the range of available cell sources that can be used to optimize the treatment of aberrant corneal wound healing can give reassurance to patients with corneal injuries that preserving vision may be possible in the near future," wrote the authors of the Stem Cells review.