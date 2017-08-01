Xavant Technology's neuromodulation device receives FDA clearance for treatment of chronic intractable pain

August 1, 2017

Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared their Stimpod NMS460. With the U.S. patent awarded on proprietary hybrid pulsed radio frequency (PRF) waveform, this non-invasive neuromodulation device is focused on the symptomatic relief and management of chronic intractable pain, as well as an adjunctive treatment in the management of post-surgical pain, post-traumatic acute pain problems, and an adjunct for pain control due to rehabilitation.

The need for this device is profound. More than 100 million Americans report that they have a problem with pain. Chronic pain is characterized by neuroplastic changes that cause sensitization of the nervous system. These changes result in anatomical and physiological changes that affect neurological function, which causes long-term potentiation and gene expression changes that then allow the pain to continue with or without further peripheral input, and a lower pain threshold; this dysfunction then also accounts for the epiphenomena associated with the disease, including emotional, memory, and motor changes, which then becomes the illness of chronic pain.

Related Stories

Treatment of chronic pain in the United States is estimated to cost $600 billion annually. The current standard of care for chronic pain includes drug cocktails such as Corticosteroids, Opiate pain relievers, injections, and beyond combined with treatments like physical therapy and counseling. Treatments can come with various short-term and long-term side effects.

The Stimpod NMS460, however, will greatly impact the industry as a non-invasive, non-drug solution with zero side effects and a fast onset of effect at a fraction of the cost of comparable treatments. The device applies its patented PRF waveform to the affected area transcutaneously. This waveform creates electromagnetic effects similar to invasive pulsed radio frequency treatments, and several case studies have shown instant and dramatic relief of chronic intractable pain. The Stimpod NMS460 also incorporates the nerve-locating technology which features a nerve mapping probe that enables practitioners to locate nerves and evaluate the treatment progress of damaged nerves. Bell Medical has been selected as the master distributor for both the U.S. and Canada.

"We are thrilled at the news that our revolutionary device can now be used in the U.S.," said Corlius Birkill, CEO of Xavant Technology (Pty) Ltd. "This groundbreaking technology has the ability to help tens if not hundreds of millions of people just in the U.S. as a valuable treatment asset for neurologists, chiropractors, acupuncturists, physical therapists, physiatrists, and medical pain practitioners."

Source:

http://www.xavant.com/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Using quantum imaging to rule out cardiac conditions
3D printing in medicine
Shingles raises the risk for heart attack and stroke
Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market
Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice
Cluster headaches: searching for effective therapies
Yoga – practice with caution for greater benefits and less harm say researchers
Consuming more fish could reduce symptoms of arthritis, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Perioperative practice is quite a specialised area focused on patients who are undergoing surgery. Patients come to theatre for a reason, usually to have an operation or procedure that will correct a condition or perhaps alleviate discomfort.

Specialist Training in Perioperative Practice

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

There are two main challenges and both relate to manufacturing. The first one is to make sure you can manufacture therapies with reasonable costs and the second one is to make sure that you can balance the capacity you need with the demands.

Bringing highly potent cell therapy products to market

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a chronic relapsing inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract with abdominal pain and diarrhea being the most common symptoms. It can be challenging to diagnose as gastrointestinal complaints mimicking IBD are common.

Genetic test to predict IBD severity in children
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Yoga may be helpful in treating chronic low back pain