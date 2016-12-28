Shooting consumer fireworks and drinking do not mix, cautions National Council on Fireworks Safety

New Year's Eve is a wonderful time to celebrate the start of a new year. And fireworks are a wonderful way of celebrating! However, all too often, New Year's Eve festivities involve excess alcohol. Just like driving and drinking do not mix, shooting consumer fireworks and drinking absolutely do not mix, says the National Council on Fireworks Safety.

Any person attending a party for New Year's Eve where consumer fireworks are being shot should make sure that there is a designated shooter who has not been drinking any alcohol. Even a small quantity of alcohol (one beer, a glass of wine) can impair one's judgment and ability to properly set up and use consumer fireworks safely.

Nancy Blogin, President of the National Council on Fireworks Safety notes: "Each New Year's Eve, consumers are injured because their judgment has been impaired by beer, wine, or other alcoholic drink. In the past several years, there have been reports of accidents where the person that was injured had been under the influence of alcohol and did not handle the fireworks in a responsible way. The lesson is simple: alcohol and fireworks don't mix."

In addition, the National Council reminds shooters of consumer fireworks of these other important safety tips:

Only use fireworks outdoors.

Use fireworks as directed on the product label.

Obey all local laws regarding the use of fireworks.

Never give fireworks to young children.

Wear safety glasses when shooting fireworks.

Always have a bucket of water, or water hose, nearby.

And remember, ALCOHOL AND FIREWORKS DON'T MIX!