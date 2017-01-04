How does the brain control appetite?

Professor Kim THOUGHT LEADERS SERIES ...insight from the world’s leading experts

An interview with Professor Kim conducted by April Cashin-Garbutt, MA (Cantab)

Why is it important to understand how our appetite is controlled and influenced by the body and brain?

Energy balance between energy intake and expenditure in our bodies is important for maintaining energy homeostasis to keep our bodies functioning properly. The appetite determines how much we eat, the energy intake, by communication between the brain and body.

The dysregulation of the appetite is associated with many diseases. For example, non-balanced dietary habit results in abnormal regulation of appetite, which leads to obesity, one of the main risk factors for diabetes and its complications.

Also, adverse health consequences that stem from eating disorders are more severe than people usually think. Therefore, the studies on appetite control and its mechanisms are of importance in providing therapeutic approaches for the treatment of obesity-related diseases and eating disorders.

How much was previously known about the way the region of the brain called the hypothalamus senses sugar levels in the blood and regulates food uptake?

The hypothalamus maintains energy homeostasis by regulating homeostatic food intake. The specific hypothalamic neurons sense nutritional and hormonal signals from the blood. It has been reported that the hypothalamus increases appetite by sensing low glucose availability, and decreases it under glucose repletion.

What questions currently remain about the mechanisms by which the hypothalamus does this?

Although it has been established that hypothalamic neurons regulate appetite by regulating the expression of appetite-regulating neuropeptide by sensing glucose levels, the precise mechanism remains unknown. Especially how autophagy is involved in feeding control is poorly understood.

Can you please give an overview of your recent research studying the way the brain responds to low glucose availability?

When food is not provided for a certain amount of time, blood glucose levels go down. We proposed the mechanism by which the hypothalamus controls appetite under low glucose availability. Under this condition, in the hypothalamus, AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK) known as an energy sensor in the cell, senses the drop and gets activated.

Once AMPK is activated, it activates autophagy and then the induced autophagy increases gene expression of appetite-stimulating neuropeptides and decreases that of appetite -inhibiting neuropeptides. As a result, food intake is elevated under low availability of glucose.

What were your main findings?

Recent studies have found numerous functions of autophagy in addition to the removal of unnecessary components. In our study, we discovered an intriguing role of hypothalamic AMPK-autophagy axis involved in feeding control, by specific regulation of feeding-regulatory neuropeptide expression.

Were you surprised by the use of the “self-destruct” mechanism?

As its name suggests (auto: self; phagy: eating), autophagy is originally known as destructive mechanism of the cell that degrades unnecessary or dysfunctional proteins or organelles. When nutrients are limited or deprived in the cells, the autophagy is induced and degrades intracellular materials to produce new proteins and energy.

We came up with the idea that hypothalamic autophagy might respond to low glucose and be involved in signalling to an increase in food intake.

What were the main challenges in this research and how did you overcome them?

The challenge of our research was how we confirm our hypothesis in vivo. This is because living organisms have a multitude of cell populations that are connected and affect each other compared to a single hypothalamic cell line in vitro.

In addition, interaction between the brain and body or their compensatory responses in vivo makes it considerably difficult to have the same results with in vitro experiment.

To do in vivo experiments, we used mouse models and performed genetic targeting of AMPK in specific hypothalamic regions using lentivirus and stereotaxic surgery.

What impact do you think your findings will have?

Obesity has become a worldwide epidemic. Although overeating does not explain all cases of obesity, many evidence have suggested that dysregulation of appetite is one of the biggest contributors to obesity.

Understanding of the role of hypothalamic AMPK-induced autophagy in appetite control might provide a new strategy for design and lead to cures of metabolic diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

What further research is needed to advance our understanding of appetite regulation?

The mechanisms how hypothalamic autophagy regulates neuropeptides expression and what other factors besides low glucose affect hypothalamic autophagy should be further investigated in the future. The ways by which our appetite is regulated are much more complex.

Our appetite can be regulated by not only homeostatic way but also via the reward system and in addictive ways. Therefore, the efforts addressing the neurobiological or behavioural profile will help on our understanding of appetite control as well.

Where can readers find more information?

Our research is published in Autophagy journal (http://www.tandfonline.com/loi/kaup20).

