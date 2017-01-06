British pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor to attend Arab Health 2017 in Dubai

A British pharmaceutical wholesaler and distributor, who specialises in exporting overseas licensed, restricted and out of stock pharmaceuticals and speciality products for rare diseases, will attend Arab Health 2017.

Established over 40 years ago, Philip Chapper & Company Ltd has a global reputation for successfully sourcing and distributing pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and equipment to around 50 countries worldwide.

The company are experts at sourcing products, consolidating orders and organising shipments, no matter what the destination. This includes supplying both branded and generic pharmaceuticals, over the counter medicines,veterinarymedicines and other medical supplies to a wide range of pharmaceutical importers, distributors, ministries and wholesalers.

Whether it’s a small one-off shipment or the delivery of several containers, the company’s multilingual team of employees pride themselves on delivering exceptional customer service and supplying products safely, securely and on time.

Philip Chapper & Company have spent years developing robust relationships with their existing suppliers and clients; a network which has been built up over many decades.

The team are experienced in exporting to all countries, including the developing world, whilst complying with any specific regulatory or customs requirements.

They offer any combination of freight options – road, sea or air - and are able to meet all storage and transportation requirements including ‘cold storage’ and ‘hazardous materials’.

The company also work with manufacturers to distribute their products on an exclusive basis to countries across the world.

Jonathan Chapper, CEO of Philip Chapper & Company, said:

By supplying hard-to-find products, we ensure that medicines get to patients around the world quickly, helping people get better and effectively manage their illnesses. The Middle East is one of our key markets and as a company, we invest a lot of time and resource into building relationships here in the region. Our first customer was from the Middle East and I am proud to say that over 40 years later they still remain a loyal and valuable customer. Arab Health is a key part of our calendar and we are very much looking forward to exhibiting.

The Arab Health Exhibition & Congress is the largest healthcare exhibition in the Middle East bringing together medical practitioners and healthcare professionals with leading manufacturers, wholesalers, and distributors to network and exchange best practices.

Taking place from 30th January to 2nd February 2017 at the Dubai International Convention & Exhibition Centre, it is an annual event at which more than 4,000 companies from 163 countries exhibit their latest innovations to more than 130,000 healthcare professionals.

Throughout the congress, Philip Chapper & Company Ltd will be located on the UK Pavilion stand Z1 F19.