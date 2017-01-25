New Hey You campaign uses music and rhythm to increase awareness of AF-related stroke risk

For the generation that came of age in the 60s, mid-life can be a liberating time to redefine their identity and live life on their own terms. But for people with atrial fibrillation (AF), the most serious risk factor for stroke, life as they know it can virtually transform overnight. A new campaign called Hey You is targeting potential sufferers to increase awareness of AF-related stroke risk and to encourage people with uncontrolled AF to talk to their doctor to make sure they’re doing everything they can to reduce their risk of stroke.

Music and rhythm are part of our everyday lives, and it’s not hard to spot when a beat doesn’t quite feel right. But we often don’t think twice about the beat that matters the most – our own heartbeat. For people with AF, paying attention to their own heart rhythm is the first vital step in reducing their risk of stroke. With this in mind, the new Hey You campaign aims to spread the word about the risk of AF-related stroke through the medium of music and rhythm.

AF is the most common form of irregular heart rhythm, increasing the risk of stroke by up to six times. It affects around 1.5 million people in the UK and is associated with heart failure, poor mental health, reduced quality of life and death. Half of people with AF don’t survive for more than 12 months after having a stroke, while many live with disability and a constant fear of death.

Eve Knight, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of AntiCoagulation Europe, says:

AF is the most common abnormal heart rhythm in the UK, significantly increasing the risk of stroke. Yet 50% of people living with the condition don’t realise they have it, and many don’t recognise the symptoms until they have a life-threatening stroke. As well as being a major cause of death a stroke can dramatically disrupt the lives of survivors and their families, and many people who have had a stroke live with disability and reduced quality of life. It’s important that we’re supporting AF patients by doing all we can to reduce stroke risk, that is why AntiCoagulation Europe is delighted to be involved in the Hey You campaign.

Rock session drummer Clem Cattini, who has lived and played through the 50s, 60s and 70s and is supporting the Hey You campaign, says:

As a drummer, I’ve provided the beats for bands for decades and have always taken rhythm seriously. As I have grown older, having the right rhythms in my life has helped me to keep feeling vibrant.

Dr Yassir Javaid, GP with an interest in cardiovascular health and a passionate advocate for stroke prevention, says:

Despite having more effective preventive treatment options than ever before, it is a tragedy to see how many patients still suffer avoidable strokes. Many people are not aware that they have AF and are also not aware of the risks associated with AF. What is even more concerning about stroke caused by AF is that it’s more likely to cause death or disability than non-AF related stroke, as well as leading to longer hospital stays and higher healthcare costs. If you have been diagnosed with AF, talk to your doctor to make sure you’re doing everything you can – including receiving appropriate treatment and care – to reduce your risk of stroke and enable you to continue living your life to the full. All patients should have access to and have an informed discussion of all the appropriate available treatment options, with the overarching goal being that no patient should suffer an avoidable stroke.

AF can affect anyone at any age, and is most likely in those aged 65 or over. Around 1 in 200 50-59 year olds and nearly 1 in 10 people aged 80+ have AF. As the UK population grows older, AF incidence is expected to more than double over the next 50 years. It’s predicted that by 2050, 3 million people in the UK could develop AF.

Other symptoms of AF can include feeling tired, short of breath, dizzy or faint. These are often dismissed as ‘normal’ or part of growing older, while some people don’t have any symptoms at all. Anyone who is concerned about their pulse or any other symptoms that they’re feeling should speak to their GP.

Better awareness and management of AF-related stroke risk could help prevent up to 7,000 strokes and 2,000 premature deaths each year.