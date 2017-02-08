Smokers more likely to die from colon cancer than non-smokers, study shows

February 8, 2017 at 7:37 AM

In an analysis of more than 18,000 patients treated for colon cancer, current smokers were 14 percent more likely to die from their colon cancer within five years than patients who had never smoked. Among patients treated by surgery only, current smokers were 21 percent more likely to die from their colon cancer than patients who had never smoked.

"While further research is needed to elucidate mechanisms, continued efforts to encourage smoking prevention and cessation may yield benefits in terms of improved survival from colon cancer," wrote the authors of the Alimentary Pharmacology & Therapeutics study.

