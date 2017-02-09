‘Heart disease’ related to hardening of arteries could affect feet, kidneys and the brain

February 9, 2017 at 11:36 PM

In February, American Heart Month raises awareness about heart disease. But "heart disease" is a catch-all term that refers to numerous problems, many of which are related to hardening of the arteries.

Hardening of the arteries doesn't just happen in the heart, noted Dr. Ali AbuRahma, secretary of the Society for Vascular Surgery, it happens all over the body. The progressive disease, also known as arteriosclerosis, causes plaque to start clogging up the arteries, making it more difficult for oxygen-rich blood to flow throughout the body. That is bad for the heart, but also dangerous for the legs, feet, kidneys and the brain.

When this disease gets worse in the legs and feet, it is called peripheral arterial disease, also known as PAD. Unfortunately, PAD is very common in the U.S. According to the Centers for Disease Control, about 8.5 million Americans have PAD, including up to 20 percent of those older than 60. When not enough oxygen-rich blood is pumping through the legs and feet, the feet may develop wounds that won't heal. In advanced cases, patients may face amputation.

Related Stories

Hardening of the arteries may have no symptoms at all until the disease has become advanced. However, some people may have leg pain when they walk, a symptom of PAD. These patients should inform their physician, who may order a painless, non-invasive test called an ankle-brachial Doppler test that measures the blood pressure in the ankles.

The good news is that hardening of the arteries is manageable.

"We recommend that everyone take a few sensible health measures to keep their veins and arteries healthy," said Dr. AbuRahma. "First, know your 'numbers,' that is, manage your blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol. Don't smoke and get regular physical activity. Try to lower your stress level, too."

For those whose disease has advanced, there is still hope, he added.

"Vascular specialists are trained to restore blood flow," he said, "but most of our long-term patients never need anything other than medication and good health habits. But if non-invasive treatments no longer work, we can install minimally invasive balloons or stents to unblock blood vessels, or perform open procedures, in which we create bypasses around a blocked artery."

Those who have vascular disease should be under the care of a vascular specialist for the rest of their lives, he added. "But if you want to live to be a healthy old age, the best thing you can do is to really follow your doctor's orders. Don't tune it out when your doctor repeats advice you may have heard before. Knowing your numbers, exercising and not smoking can make a world of difference."​

Source:

https://vascular.org/news-advocacy/heart-disease-can-also-affect-your-feet-kidneys-and-brain

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

American Heart Month: Time to know foods that protect cardiac health
Psychotherapy normalizes brain changes linked to social anxiety disorder
Research shows how trigger sounds cause brain connection overdrive in misophonia sufferers
Cancer drug could promote regeneration of damaged heart muscle, research shows
Study provides insights into functions of astrocytes following brain injury or disease
UCLA cardiology expert provides ten heart healthy tips for Valentine's Day
Study finds link between removal of ovaries and increased risk of heart disease, cancer and mortality
Neurosurgeon and otolaryngologist work together to remove tumor of pituitary gland

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

It's only a matter of time before we can reverse the aging process. It hasn't been already achieved because the human body is extremely complex and does itself a lot of different types of damage.

Could we really reverse aging to prolong life?

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

These prosthetics are a big change from traditional models. The knees are designed with a programmable computer that is built in to the joint. This battery powered technology continuously controls both the swing and the stance phase of the prosthetic through real time data that the computer receives from its built-in sensors.

Advances in prosthetic knee technology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New study uncovers important links between glioblastoma and epileptic seizures