Cardiac resynchronisation therapy defibrillator devices released by Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Europe announced the launch of the RESONATE™ cardiac resynchronisation therapy defibrillator (CRT-D) systems in Europe, a new family of devices featuring SmartCRT technology, which recently received CE Mark and are now available for heart failure patients across Europe.

At present, 15 million people are living with heart failure in Europe and it is one of the few cardiovascular conditions whose prevalence continues to rise. The Resonate family of CRT-D systems offers SmartCRT technology, enabling physicians to offer a personalised care approach to all patients, including a wide range of options of where, when and how to pace. SmartCRT is also equipped with MultiSite Pacing, which offers two left ventricular pacing vectors. An observational study found this type of pacing achieved a 90 percent response rate from patients.

We are very proud to launch the Resonate family of CRT-Ds in Europe and to be able to offer personalised therapy for the millions of people who live with heart failure. At Boston Scientific, we are committed to providing treatment options based on the most advanced technology for every patient and working to tackle the ongoing burden of heart failure.” Professor John Morgan, Chief Medical Officer and Medical Director for Rhythm Management in Europe.

The Resonate family includes the RESONATE™ X4, CHARISMA™ X4, VIGILANT™ X4 and MOMENTUM™ X4 CRT-D devices. The adoption of newer CRT-D features can be limited due to device longevity, but the Resonate family is supported by the company’s EnduraLife™ battery technology, the only CRT-D battery that is clinically proven by nine independent studies to offer industry-leading longevity.iv-xii EnduraLife can offer up to 14.7 years battery life, 13.3 years with MultiSite Pacing switched on,imeaning physicians and patients alike can have full confidence in the longevity of these devices.

“Despite decades of successful treatment with CRT–D therapy, 30 to 45 percent of patients still do not respond to treatment,” said Prof. Dr Ignacio Garcia Bolao, Director of the department of cardiology and Cardiac Surgery of the Clínica Universidad de Navarra in Pamplona, Spain. “Each patient with heart failure is different and the combination of MultiSite Pacing and battery longevity gives me the confidence and freedom to make treatment decisions based on what is needed for the individual patient.”

Heart failure is a serious chronic condition where the heart cannot pump enough blood to support the needs of other organs in the body leading to symptoms such as shortness of breath, extreme tiredness and swollen ankles and legs. Heart failure is also the leading cause of hospitalisation in people over the age of 65 and carries a high cost to healthcare systems, as well as a significant cost on patients, their families and society. The 2016 European Society of Cardiology Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic heart failure recommend CRT device treatment for patients with heart failure, highlighting that the treatment can improve patients’ symptoms and general well-being, as well as reduce the risk of death.

In Europe, the Resonate Family joins the growing line of ImageReady™ MR-conditional devices, all of which are labelled safe for use in a magnetic resonance image setting when conditions of use are met. Patients receiving the RESONATE CRT-D System are now able to undergo full-body MR scans safely in 1.5 Tesla environments when conditions of use are met.