Neuromuscular changes following concussion may contribute to increased injury risk in athletes

February 14, 2017 at 2:17 AM

Despite being cleared to return to play following a concussion, research has suggested that athletes may be at a greater risk for other kinds of injuries - namely, those affecting the lower extremities. However, the mechanism for this increased risk of a lower extremity injury after a concussion is unclear.

Neuromuscular changes following concussion that persist beyond return to play may contribute to this increased injury risk. In this study, the investigators identified altered lower extremity stiffness in the hip, knee and leg stiffness in a jump-landing task - finding this increased stiffness in athletes who had sustained a concussion when compared to uninjured matched teammates. Changes in lower extremity stiffness have been shown to be a risk factor for lower extremity injury. Clinicians may need to include neuromuscular measures during concussion treatment programs. This may improve patient outcomes and decrease risk of lower extremity injury when these individuals return to sports activity.

