Parenting practices linked to development of children with Fragile X syndrome

February 14, 2017 at 8:34 AM

University of Kansas researchers have found that certain specific parenting practices are significantly associated with the development of communication and language skills in children with Fragile X syndrome. These same parent behaviors are also associated with the growth of socialization and daily living skills of these children. Parenting even mitigated declines often reported in children with FXS beginning in middle childhood. Fragile X Syndrome is the leading genetic cause of autism and other intellectual disabilities.

"Our discovery of the impact of contingent maternal responsivity on child adaptive behavior development underscores the fact that the manifestation of FXS is not just the product of biology, but is ultimately attributable to the dynamic interaction of biology, behavior and environment over lengthy periods of time," said Steven Warren, Distinguished Professor of Speech-Language-Hearing: Science & Disorders.

These parenting behaviors, collectively called maternal responsivity, were observed in a unique ongoing study of 55 children and their mothers in their homes, which followed the children from the ages of two to ten years and is continuing into adolescence.

The positive impact of sustained high levels of maternal responsivity from toddlerhood through middle childhood was true even for children with more autistic symptoms and lower nonverbal cognitive development levels.

The study focused on a set of specific behaviors by the mothers directed to the child such as: commenting on the child's behavior and/or focus of attention; requesting a verbal response; and verbally "recoding" or restating and/or expanding what a child says.

"Our researchers painstakingly coded each instance of maternal behavior toward their child, said Nancy Brady, associate professor of speech-language-hearing: science & disorders. This allowed us to discover that Mom's behaviors, like responding to all communication, even nonverbal communication, has important implications down the road."

Previously, the researchers reported that fifty-six percent of the children in the study showed declines in adaptive behavior at or before the age of ten, with an average age of seven years for the beginning of the decline, both in relation to their peers and in absolute terms. But the present analysis showed that these declines did not occur or were substantially less for children with highly responsive mothers.

Related Stories

These results may have important clinical and educational implications for children with FXS, said Brady. "We see no downside and potentially a considerable upside in training efforts aimed at enhancing and supporting sustained highly responsive parenting for children with FXS during both early and middle childhood.'

Fragile X occurs when a segment in the FMR1 gene on the X chromosome called the CGG triplet repeat is lengthened from the normal 5 to 40 repeats to 200 repeats in people with full mutation FXS. This inactivates the FMR1 gene and prevents the production of a protein crucial to neural development. But even those with fewer repeats—both males and female carriers—are at risk for certain disorders later in life. Female carriers of the mutation in the FMR1 gene often develop some symptoms of the disorder such as anxiety and depression that sometimes increase over time, said Warren.

In an earlier study, Brady and Warren found that vocabulary growth in children with FXS was linked to mothers who displayed greater early and sustained responsivity up until their children reached the age of nine. Again, this was not dependent on the child's nonverbal IQ, autism symptoms or the education level of the mother but showed the unique contribution of maternal responsivity.

"There is no doubt that parenting plays a dynamic, cumulative role in human development in concert with biology and other environmental forces," said Warren. "Our ability to understand these effects is greatly enhanced by long term longitudinal studies that allow us to observe how these forces interact across development. Ultimately the knowledge gained from these studies should pave the way for increasingly effective interventions and treatments."

Source:

http://www.lsi.ku.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Children born of fathers exposed to nicotine inherit enhanced chemical tolerance, study shows
Benchmarks of quality weight-management care not met for overweight Latino children, study finds
Dietary fructose consumption may increase risk for NASH in children and adolescents
Children of parents affected with C9orf72 mutations more likely to have FTD and ALS at younger age
Children born to older mothers more likely to have better cognitive abilities, research shows
New study examines pediatric exposures to medications intended for pets
Researchers to explore effects of air pollution on health of children with chronic respiratory complaints
NHS offers new immersive reality treatment to help children with autism overcome phobias

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

The traditional device manufacturers used by doctors such as Welch Allyn, Keeler and Heine aren’t digital. It means that they have an external light source (with a battery) and are used to look into the ears but the doctors can’t capture the images.

Turning a smartphone into an otoscope

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

In the outpatient clinic and in the laboratory our current research studies aim at understanding the mechanisms of release and clearance and the biological functions of exosomes and membrane particles in the plasma of individuals who develop emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease characterized by enlargement of airspaces and loss of alveoli.

Exosome isolation using ultracentrifugation

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New research finds defects in studies of mass deworming efforts for children in Africa