Simple oral vitamin D spray could help extend lifespan

A simple oral vitamin D spray offering guaranteed faster absorption of vitamin D than tablets, could help lengthen your lifespan.

A new study published in the Journal of Nutrition shows that higher levels of vitamin D are associated with longer telomeres, reported to be a marker of biological aging.

Multiple trials have found that oral vitamin sprays elevate serum vitamin D levels on average 2.5 times more effectively than traditional tablets and capsules.

A pilot study by BetterYou and City Assays (part of Sandwell and Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust) successfully demonstrated how a high dose oral spray of vitamin D can dramatically increase vitamin D levels and resolve insufficiency/deficiency (below 50 nmol/L or 20 ng/ml) to an optimal level (100-150 nmol/L or 40-60 ng/ml).

Andrew Thomas founder and managing director of BetterYou says:

It’s important not to underestimate the impact of low vitamin D levels as this study shows. We know that elevating vitamin D levels makes our immune system more robust and better able to cope with disease. However, this study suggests a link to extension of lifespan and that is something extremely significant! Low vitamin D levels can be easily corrected by a simple and convenient daily oral spray supplementation. By elevating vitamin D levels to an optimal level this can provide greater resistance to a number of autoimmune diseases including MS, diabetes and also breast cancer.

BetterYou is proud to be working with scientists from the University of Sheffield, on a three-year clinical trial looking at the effect of vitamin D supplementation on the quality of life of people with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS).

BetterYou’s range of DLux oral vitamin D sprays come in different strengths for people of all ages. The key benefits of an oral spray include convenience and guaranteed absorption which traditional tablets, capsules and drops simply can’t. An oral spray doesn’t require water to take and does not need to be taken with food.