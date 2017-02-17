UAB to bring advanced cancer-fighting radiation technology to Alabama

February 17, 2017 at 2:16 AM

The University of Alabama at Birmingham will partner with Proton International to bring proton therapy, one of the most technically advanced forms of cancer-killing radiation, to Alabama. Proton therapy delivers a more precise dose of radiation to a tumor and can avoid damage to healthy surrounding tissue better than conventional X-ray radiation.

"This is a significant step forward in cancer treatment for residents of Alabama and surrounding areas," said Will Ferniany, Ph.D., CEO of the UAB Health System. "Proton therapy is an extremely advanced cancer-fighting radiation technology. Coupled with the skill, experience and resources of the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center, the UAB Proton Therapy Center will be a life-changing resource for thousands of cancer patients throughout our region."

Proton International, one of the world's leading developers of proton radiation facilities, will build the UAB Proton Center on the current site of parking lot 55, at 20th Street and Fifth Avenue. UAB physicians and staff will operate the center.

"Proton therapy will allow us to treat deep-seeded cancers and minimize the radiation dose delivered to surrounding normal structures," said James A. Bonner, M.D., the Merle M. Salter Endowed Professor, Chairman of the UAB School of Medicine Department of Radiation Oncology and president of the University of Alabama Health Services Foundation. "This will be the first proton therapy center in Alabama, and we are excited to offer this cutting-edge approach for patients and families in Birmingham, across Alabama and beyond."

There are 25 active proton therapy centers in the United States, most affiliated with major cancer centers. The roughly $50 million project has been approved by an administrative law judge appointed by the Alabama State Health Planning and Development Agency. Groundbreaking is expected in the summer of 2017, and construction and testing will take about two years before the building is clinically operational.

"Proton therapy is already having a tremendous impact on the health of people around the world," said Chris Chandler, CEO of Proton International. "Experts conservatively estimate that about 250,000 cancer patients in the United States alone could benefit from proton therapy. We are excited to partner with UAB and put this outstanding tool into the hands of the best oncologists in Alabama."

Related Stories

Proton therapy uses an aimed beam of protons directed at the tumor site. The beam is configured to deliver the majority of its energy precisely at the tumor location. Healthy tissue in front of the tumor receives a minimal amount of energy, and tissue behind the tumor receives very little. This reduces the damage to healthy tissue that is common in the use of conventional X-ray radiation and is the cause of most side effects.

"Recent advances in imaging have made proton therapy much more viable," said John Fiveash, M.D., professor in the UAB Department of Radiation Oncology. "It uses sophisticated imaging to create a 3-D image of the tumor. It then delivers a focused beam of radiation, custom-sized and -shaped, so that it paints the tumor site while leaving surrounding tissue generally untouched, reducing collateral damage."

Proton therapy is appropriate for many solid cancer tumors, including tumors of the brain and central nervous system, eye, gastrointestinal tract, head and neck, liver, lung, prostate, spine, and some breast tumors. It can be very efficacious for single-site tumors. In some cases, proton therapy may be useful in treating cancer that has metastasized, or spread into surrounding tissue, due to its focused dose advantages.

"Proton therapy is particularly beneficial for children, as they are especially vulnerable to damage from radiation," said Alyssa Reddy, M.D., professor of hematology/oncology in the UAB Department of Pediatrics. "Conventional radiation can help cure a child's cancer, but it carries an increased risk of damage to surrounding tissue. In children, tissue damage, particularly in still-developing organs such as the brain, can leave the child susceptible to myriad health issues that may not emerge for years. Proton therapy offers the opportunity to successfully treat pediatric tumors and minimize the risk for side effects later in life. This will improve the health and quality of life of pediatric cancer survivors, most of whom we expect to live long and productive lives."

Source:

http://www.uab.edu/news/innovation/item/8008-uab-to-bring-proton-therapy-for-advanced-cancer-treatment-to-birmingham

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Procedure News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Professor aims to develop shortcuts for targeted and effective cancer therapy
Osmium-based compound seen to target cancer cells from inside
Study discovers how gut bacteria interacts with microRNAs to promote colon cancer growth
Research shows how protein component of Epstein-Barr virus promotes development of cancer
Scientists identify new biomarkers that could guide bowel cancer treatment
Study reveals new role for cancer drug in tumor immunology
IDIBELL scientists develop oncolytic virus capable of redirecting immune system to attack cancer cells
Taking prostate cancer drug with low-fat breakfast can be effective and less expensive, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Carving a career in science

I was interested in a whole range of subjects, but the one that really grasped me from a young age was biology and, in particular, human biology. I was really fascinated with how the human body worked and I still am; that's something that has stayed with me.

Carving a career in science

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

The Ten Steps for a Healthy Pregnancy, aims to offer mums-to-be essential advice to adopt good habits for healthy growth and development for both mum and baby.

Ten steps for a health pregnancy

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Researchers use liquid biopsies, tiny experimental device to predict cancer spread and hasten diagnosis