System to replace error-prone compliance process in healthcare introduced by Extreme Networks

February 21, 2017 at 8:16 AM
Extreme Networks, Inc. today introduced the Information Governance Engine, an optional add-on to the ExtremeManagement™ product portfolio, enabling CISOs and CIOs to establish and maintain a clinical baseline that demonstrates compliance with HIPAA and PCI standards for their mission-critical networks. The Information Governance Engine provides an automated scored assessment that empowers IT to understand how network changes may impact compliance.
The new solution is the ideal complement to Extreme’s unique security capabilities for CISOs and CIOs, particularly in the healthcare and retail industries, that are required to demonstrate and maintain compliance not only to HIPAA and PCI rules, but also their own internal rules.
Extreme’s Information Governance Engine replaces the current manual and error-prone network compliance process with a fully-automated and repeatable solution capable of completing an assessment in minutes. This addition to Extreme’s product portfolio highlights the company’s focus on the technology and security needs of today’s healthcare industry and other verticals that are challenged by the increasing use of mobile and IoT devices to improve patient care.
Information Governance Engine key facts:
- Automated assessments – Delivers automated PCI, HIPAA and user-defined compliance assessments and scoring targeted at CISOs and CIOs within the healthcare space and across other verticals where the need to maintain and demonstrate data privacy and a secure infrastructure is mission critical.
- Measurable analytics – Collects measurable evidence of ongoing security and compliance improvements even as networks increase in complexity with the expanded use of connected medical equipment and mobile devices.
- Time savings – Replaces a lengthy, multi-day process that relies on human analysis and interpretation of data, using instead a fully automated and repeatable engine.
- Risk reduction – Yields consistent scoring of a network’s compliance and allows IT teams to automatically fill gaps in network security when risk is introduced.
Executive perspectives
Healthcare CISOs and CIOs are accountable for their organisation’s compliance to HIPAA and PCI standards, and failure to demonstrate such compliance can leave organisations vulnerable to financial and reputational risk. The timing for Extreme to offer a fully automated security solution could not be better, and the Information Governance Engine will make it easier and more cost-effective for IT teams across a variety of organisations to manage network risk without disrupting operations, freeing up time to focus on critical-business initiatives.”
Greg Caressi, Senior VP Transformational Health, Frost & Sullivan
With the proliferation of network enabled devices within businesses as well as an ever-changing threat landscape, the ability to quickly identify devices that fall out of compliance with organisational security standards is of critical importance. The ability to correlate this data with SIEM data would provide a highly beneficial way for organisations to give their security operations center better insights into how their network can be defended.”
Christopher Frenz, Director of Infrastructure at Interfaith Medical Center
Faced with ongoing security and compliance improvements, many CIOs and CISOs are tasked with ensuring that their network systems remain compliant even as their networks increase in complexity with the expanded use of connected medical equipment and mobile devices. With Extreme’s Information Governance Engine we’re giving healthcare executives a critical, clinical baseline of their network and collecting measurable evidence of their ongoing security and compliance improvements even as their networks increase in complexity. We are very excited to launch this innovative solution and look forward to leveraging it with our customers across the healthcare vertical.”
John Moynihan, Global Manager, Healthcare Vertical, Extreme Networks
Extreme Networks Information Governance Engine changes the game for healthcare PCI and HIPAA compliance assessment. Gone are the days when you need to complete manual audits that in reality are only as good as the last day you did the audit. You now have a fully automated and repeatable analysis engine that works in the background 24/7/365 that will yield consistent scoring of your network’s compliance. This should drastically reduce risk, drive down costs and provide the required compliance for the healthcare networked ecosystem. The Extreme Networks Information Governance Engine is something that the industry has needed for long time.”
David H. Hoglund, CEO and Founder, Integra Systems, Inc.
145c334c-275a-4a5c-850b-a8889b2e12f8|0|.0
Posted in: Business / Finance | Medical Procedure News | Healthcare News
Tags: Healthcare