System to replace error-prone compliance process in healthcare introduced by Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. today introduced the Information Governance Engine, an optional add-on to the ExtremeManagement™ product portfolio, enabling CISOs and CIOs to establish and maintain a clinical baseline that demonstrates compliance with HIPAA and PCI standards for their mission-critical networks. The Information Governance Engine provides an automated scored assessment that empowers IT to understand how network changes may impact compliance.

The new solution is the ideal complement to Extreme’s unique security capabilities for CISOs and CIOs, particularly in the healthcare and retail industries, that are required to demonstrate and maintain compliance not only to HIPAA and PCI rules, but also their own internal rules.

Extreme’s Information Governance Engine replaces the current manual and error-prone network compliance process with a fully-automated and repeatable solution capable of completing an assessment in minutes. This addition to Extreme’s product portfolio highlights the company’s focus on the technology and security needs of today’s healthcare industry and other verticals that are challenged by the increasing use of mobile and IoT devices to improve patient care.

Information Governance Engine key facts:

Automated assessments – Delivers automated PCI, HIPAA and user-defined compliance assessments and scoring targeted at CISOs and CIOs within the healthcare space and across other verticals where the need to maintain and demonstrate data privacy and a secure infrastructure is mission critical.

– Delivers automated PCI, HIPAA and user-defined compliance assessments and scoring targeted at CISOs and CIOs within the healthcare space and across other verticals where the need to maintain and demonstrate data privacy and a secure infrastructure is mission critical. Measurable analytics – Collects measurable evidence of ongoing security and compliance improvements even as networks increase in complexity with the expanded use of connected medical equipment and mobile devices.

– Collects measurable evidence of ongoing security and compliance improvements even as networks increase in complexity with the expanded use of connected medical equipment and mobile devices. Time savings – Replaces a lengthy, multi-day process that relies on human analysis and interpretation of data, using instead a fully automated and repeatable engine.

– Replaces a lengthy, multi-day process that relies on human analysis and interpretation of data, using instead a fully automated and repeatable engine. Risk reduction – Yields consistent scoring of a network’s compliance and allows IT teams to automatically fill gaps in network security when risk is introduced.

Executive perspectives

Healthcare CISOs and CIOs are accountable for their organisation’s compliance to HIPAA and PCI standards, and failure to demonstrate such compliance can leave organisations vulnerable to financial and reputational risk. The timing for Extreme to offer a fully automated security solution could not be better, and the Information Governance Engine will make it easier and more cost-effective for IT teams across a variety of organisations to manage network risk without disrupting operations, freeing up time to focus on critical-business initiatives.” Greg Caressi, Senior VP Transformational Health, Frost & Sullivan

With the proliferation of network enabled devices within businesses as well as an ever-changing threat landscape, the ability to quickly identify devices that fall out of compliance with organisational security standards is of critical importance. The ability to correlate this data with SIEM data would provide a highly beneficial way for organisations to give their security operations center better insights into how their network can be defended.” Christopher Frenz, Director of Infrastructure at Interfaith Medical Center

Faced with ongoing security and compliance improvements, many CIOs and CISOs are tasked with ensuring that their network systems remain compliant even as their networks increase in complexity with the expanded use of connected medical equipment and mobile devices. With Extreme’s Information Governance Engine we’re giving healthcare executives a critical, clinical baseline of their network and collecting measurable evidence of their ongoing security and compliance improvements even as their networks increase in complexity. We are very excited to launch this innovative solution and look forward to leveraging it with our customers across the healthcare vertical.” John Moynihan, Global Manager, Healthcare Vertical, Extreme Networks