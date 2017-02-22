Simple, noninvasive physical examination technique can help locate ectopic pregnancies

February 22, 2017 at 1:36 AM

The location of an ectopic pregnancy can be determined using a simple, noninvasive physical examination technique used by osteopathic physicians, researchers say. Ectopic pregnancies account for nearly 2 percent of all pregnancies in North America and are the leading cause of maternal mortality in the first trimester.

Dr. Daniel Martingano, DO, a resident at NYU School of Medicine, discovered osteopathic structural examinations (OSE) can be used to identify whether an ectopic pregnancy is located within the fallopian tubes, ovaries, or abdomen. His findings were published in February's issue of The Journal of the American Osteopathic Association.

Related Stories

"The vast majority of ectopic pregnancies occur within the fallopian tubes. However, it can difficult to locate them when they occur anywhere else, especially in a ruptured ectopic pregnancy," says Dr. Martingano. He explains that bleeding caused by a rupture can often obscure imaging. Typically, in such situations, exploratory surgery is necessary. Using OSE can make the process of diagnosis much faster--a crucial benefit if the mother is bleeding out.

Osteopathic obstetricians can also use OSE on expectant mothers at regular checkups where an abnormal pregnancy may be suspected and identify an ectopic before it ruptures and becomes an emergency.

"This is a very standard, basic procedure for any osteopathic physician, so no additional training is needed to make this widely used," says Dr. Martingano.

Source:

American Osteopathic Association

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Couples with obesity may take longer to achieve pregnancy than non-obese counterparts
Biomarker linked to depression during pregnancy and low birth weight in baby
Antidepressant use during pregnancy could increase risk of birth defects in baby, study reveals
Ten steps for a healthy pregnancy
Natural pre-pregnancy progesterone benefits women with history of unexplained miscarriages
Treating subclinical hypothyroidism can reduce pregnancy loss, study shows
Listeria may pose severe risk of miscarriage in early stages of pregnancy
Hypertensive disease of pregnancy linked to higher risk for early mortality

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Targeting RNA repeats

RNA repeats are stretches of code in the body that incrementally repeat. For example, in the most common cause of adult-on-set muscular dystrophy a RNA has a repeat of r(CUG) and this three letter code can repeat thousands of times.

Targeting RNA repeats

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Reduced eye contact is one of the hallmark symptoms of autism and often one of the earliest red flags for parents and physicians. The reason why has been a longstanding debate in the field.

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Male contraceptive proves effective at preventing pregnancy amongst monkeys