Lack of methyl groups in gene body may lead to emergence of cancer

February 23, 2017 at 7:11 PM

Every cell in our body contains the complete DNA library. So-called methyl groups regulate that in body tissues only the genetic information is expressed that is indeed needed in this tissue. Now, for the first time, researchers from the Leibniz Institute on Aging in Jena, Germany, verified that a lack of methyl groups in the gene body leads to an incorrect gene activation and, as a consequence, may lead to the emergence of cancer. The stunning results were published in the renowned Journal Nature on February 22, 2017.

Each cell in the body contains the basic building plan of our entire organism. It is written in the "DNA" and comprises single genes which determine specific individual attributes. Gene expression is strictly regulated in order to build tissue-specific cells with tissue-specific attributes.  For example in an intestinal cell, the genetic information is activated that forms the cell's identity as intestinal cell. In this strictly regulated process, methyl groups play an important role. If they are enzymatically bound to a gene's starting point, known as the promoter, the respective gene is inactivated. In this case, the DNA is "methylated". During aging as well as during the development of age-induced diseases like cancer, the activation of genetic information is increasingly defective. However, as of yet, the detailed processes of these errors and the role that DNA methylation has in these processes have only poorly been understood.

A lack of methyl groups in the gene body may develop cancer

It was known for some time that DNA methylation at the promoters of a gene fulfills the function of an on/off switch. One of the big open questions in Epigenetics is why DNA within the gene body (where the important genetic information is located) is methylated as well. This question was now addressed by scientist Francesco Neri from the Leibniz Institute on Aging - Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI) in Jena, Germany, and his colleagues from the Human Genetics Foundation and the Torino University, Italy. They proved that genes are also aberrantly activated if - beyond promoters - DNA methylation is missing within the gene body. As a consequence, aberrant proteins are produced, which impinge on the cell structure. Thus, the function and identity of a cell are massively disrupted: cells degrade, cancer may emerge. These results, which answer one of the biggest open questions in Epigenetics, were published in the renowned Journal Nature on February 22, 2017.

Related Stories

Gene expression can be regulated chemically: A target for cancer therapy?

"What makes these results so stunning is that we finally are able to explain why DNA methylation is very often missing in cancer cells. Thus, DNA is not protected from miss-activation, leading to the production of more and more aberrant proteins and the dominance of cancer cells", Dr. Francesco Neri, who is Junior Group Leader at the FLI and one of the study's leaders, explains. But in contrast to the accumulation of damages within the DNA, these epigenetic alterations as we see it for DNA methylation, can- in principal - be regulated by chemical compounds. "This new knowledge that a lack of DNA methylation at the gene body may lead to the production of aberrant proteins, might offer a new target for cancer therapy. If we succeed to find a way to traffic methyl groups to non-methylated DNA sequences of cancer cells, we could possibly stop proliferation of these cells", Dr. Neri hopes. But there is still a long way to go.

Source:

http://www.leibniz-fli.de/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UNIST researchers make breakthrough in search for potential root causes of bipolar disorder
Study identifies sentinel-lymph-node mapping as safe, accurate way to stage endometrial cancer
Gene therapy treats myotubular myopathy in dogs
Genomic analysis of brain tumor helps doctors keep cancer at bay for five years
IDIBELL scientists develop oncolytic virus capable of redirecting immune system to attack cancer cells
Melanoma patients' immunotherapy response linked to diversity and makeup of gut bacteria
‘Rapid Breast MRI’ method may potentially save thousands of women from cancer
Penn Medicine's ODC collaborates with FAST to develop gene therapy for Angelman syndrome

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Penn expert suggests shorter radiation treatment for men with prostate cancer