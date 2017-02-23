Mindfulness-based meditation program improves quality of life and well-being in ALS patients

February 23, 2017 at 8:05 PM

An eight-week mindfulness-based meditation program led to improved quality of life and psychological well-being in clinical trial of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

In the randomised, open-label and controlled clinical trial that included 100 patients, participants who underwent meditation training scored higher on a questionnaire specifically developed to assess quality of life in people with ALS. They also reported lower levels of anxiety and depression. These results remained stable, when not further improved, over a 12-month follow-up.

"There has been very limited investigation on psychological interventions that can promote quality of life in people with ALS. I found that very strange, as we are not able to cure the disease, but we all agree that the promotion of quality of life is the current main goal in ALS cases," said Dr. Francesco Pagnini, lead author of the European Journal of Neurology study. "This is the first controlled trial in this field, suggesting that a mindfulness-based intervention can be a very important tool to increase the well-being of people with ALS."

Source:

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/european-journal-neurology/meditation-benefits-patients-als

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Global new partnership awarded 15 million euro to find better treatments for Multiple Sclerosis
Cluster signaling mechanism causes T cells to turn pathogenic in multiple sclerosis, research shows
Serum microRNAs could serve as promising biomarkers for monitoring progression of MS
SLATE clinical trial uses Medtronic Visualase MRI-guided laser ablation system to treat common form of epilepsy
Scientists discover adverse, unpredictable side effects of approved MS therapy
New study examines long-term outcomes for MS patients after stem cell transplantation
New treatment may hold promise for progressive form of multiple sclerosis, study suggests
Clinical study finds evidence that mindfulness meditation training combats anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?
Advertisement

Latest News

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Review focuses on benefits of mindfulness in aging populations