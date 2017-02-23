Modified Atkins Diet helps children suffering from Doose syndrome

February 23, 2017 at 8:09 PM

Doose syndrome or myoclonic-astatic epilepsy is a rare syndrome accounting for one to two percent of childhood epilepsies. A ketogenic diet, which is low in carbohydrates and high in fat, is an effective treatment, but it is very restrictive and difficult to follow. In a recent study, 25 of 30 children (83 percent) with Doose syndrome who followed a modified Atkins Diet experienced a seizure reduction of at least 50 percent and 14 of 30 children (47 percent) were seizure-free.

"Toddlers are always very choosy for their food, so the modified Atkins Diet is a good choice for families with a child suffering from a Doose syndrome, as shown by our study: less restrictive than the classical ketogenic diet, easier to calculate, to cook, and having an optimal responder rate regarding seizure reduction as well," said Dr. Adelheid Wiemer-Kruel, lead author of the Epilepsia study.

Source:

http://wiley.newshq.businesswire.com/press-release/epilepsia/modified-atkins-diet-helps-children-rare-form-epilepsy

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Why do children with autism make less eye contact?
Study finds Mediterranean foods as key to reduce pain linked to obesity
Children born of fathers exposed to nicotine inherit enhanced chemical tolerance, study shows
New study proves that 'super-boosting' approach may help treat children co-infected with TB and HIV
Focused, mindful children could be good candidates for treatment with laughing gas
'Shuttle run test' can help identify children at increased risk of cardiovascular disease in future
Researchers provide new data and prospects for links between gut microbiota and depression
New parent-training program may prove to be effective behavioral treatment for ADHD

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

The listening tactic that we investigated is the idea that if you turn your head away from the person that you're talking to, rather than directly facing them, that it would help you to understand what they're saying a little better. At the same time as still looking at them, of course, because you need to be able to lip read.

Listening technique for cochlear implant users in noisy situations

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

I’m an Assistant Professor at the Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology of the Complutense University, Madrid. Until five years ago I had been working here at the university, part time with a private clinic, where I worked in MRI and MR spectroscopy for clinical applications.

Routine small animal MR imaging using the ICON

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

LDS stands for Linked Database System, which essentially describes what it does. Our LDS technology uses multiple sources of information from hospitals, GPs and pharmacies. However in the future this information could also come from other health data sources e.g. your smartphone, Fitbit etc.

Rapid patient recruitment and reduced trial costs: is LDS the answer?

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Moving into poverty damages children's mental health, study shows