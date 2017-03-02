Many women do not receive guideline-based care for cervical cancer, study finds

March 2, 2017 at 9:18 PM

Women with locally advanced cervical cancer whose treatment follows national guidelines for care have better survival, regardless of race, ethnicity or stage of cancer.

But fewer than three out of five women received guideline-based care. For black and Hispanic women, it's just over half, a new study finds. And that could help explain why cervical cancer outcomes tend to be worse for these women.

Researchers looked at records from 16,195 patients treated between 2004 and 2012 for locally advanced cervical cancer. Patient information was reported to the National Cancer Database, which represents 96 percent of the cervical cancer cases in the United States.

To determine whether patients received care in line with national guidelines, the team looked at who received radiation therapy. National Comprehensive Cancer Network guidelines recommend radiation along with chemotherapy for locally advanced cervical cancer.

Overall, 57 percent of patients received guideline-based care. But those rates varied based on race, from 58 percent in white women to 53 percent in black women and 51 percent in Hispanic women.

What might be most surprising is that a larger gap in guideline-based care was seen among patients treated at centers that saw a large volume of cervical cancer patients, compared to low-volume hospitals.

"It's a common misconception," says study author Shitanshu Uppal, MBBS, assistant professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Michigan Medicine. Research looking at surgical outcomes suggests high-volume centers help reduce disparities. But treatment recommendations don't necessarily improve with practice.

"It's clear that the more surgeries you do, the better you get. But the 'more is better' mantra may not apply to guideline-concordant care," he says. "These are facilities that know what to do and they're doing it. But they're not doing it consistently across all populations."

Related Stories

Over the time period, guideline-based care increased across all populations, but black and Hispanic patients still were less likely than white patients to receive care consistent with guidelines.

"Overall, it's better for everyone. We're closing the gap, but there's still a gap. Even in 2012, we see a 5 percentage-point gap in guideline-based therapy," Uppal says.

The study, published in Obstetrics & Gynecology, did not address reasons why patients might not have received guideline-based care. Cervical cancer tends to be diagnosed in younger women and more often in women facing socioeconomic issues. These factors could influence a patient's likelihood to finish treatment, Uppal suggests. Some patients may refuse certain treatments.

The researchers plan to interview individual patients to better understand the reasons for this disparity, and why there might be barriers to some patients getting treatment.

Not that care will ever be 100 percent aligned with guidelines - there are too many complicated factors for each individual patient. But Uppal expects rates around 75 percent would be a reasonable goal. That's comparable to other types of cancer.

"Understanding the 'why' behind our findings is important - not just for minority populations but for all. We can do better," Uppal says.

Source:

Michigan Medicine - University of Michigan

Posted in: Medical Research News | Women's Health News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New clinical practice guideline addresses testing of molecular biomarkers in colorectal cancer patients
Scientists reveal how gluten plays role in development of rare form of cancer for coeliac patients
NR could potentially prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy in cancer patients
Specific dairy products may influence breast cancer risk in women, study shows
Lack of methyl groups in gene body may lead to emergence of cancer
Researchers to examine link between zinc deficiency, Hedgehog, and prostate cancer
Researchers shed new light on molecular pump that ejects anticancer agents
Huddersfield researchers discover cancer curing molecule that opens door for highly-effective treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Over the past couple of decades, the analytical technology and the clinical microbiology insight needed to create a breath test for infections has seen a considerable number of advances and there are now numerous research teams focused on evaluating patient breath as a diagnostic fluid for infectious diseases. Significant challenges still need to be overcome.

Diagnosing infections through molecules in patient breath

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Combination of epigenetic and immune-based treatments could lead to better blood cancer therapies