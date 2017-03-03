Study describes method to engineer brown adipose tissue from white fat-derived stem cells

March 3, 2017 at 12:12 PM

Researchers have demonstrated the potential to engineer brown adipose tissue, which has therapeutic promise to treat metabolic diseases such as obesity and type 2 diabetes, from white adipose-derived stem cells (ASCs). The study describes a method to produce brown fat tissue, which exists in only small amounts in adults, and is published in Tissue Engineering, Part A, a peer-reviewed journal from Mary Ann Liebert, Inc., publishers. The article is available free on the Tissue Engineering website until April 3, 2017.

Related Stories

Jennifer Elisseeff, Jessica Yang, and coauthors from Johns Hopkins University, Johns Hopkins School of Medicine (Baltimore, MD), and Ecole Polytechnique (Palaiseau, France) used a "browning" process to trigger the transition of mature adipocytes generated from white ASCs into brown adipocytes. The brown adipocytes exhibited the increased metabolic activity characteristic of brown fat tissue. The researchers report their method and results in the article entitled "Metabolically Active Three-Dimensional Brown Adipose Tissue Engineered from White Adipose-Derived Stem Cells."

"Scientists are discovering novel ways to engineer the adipose system to leverage its 'stemness' and now, its metabolic phenotype. These two approaches will provide substantial opportunities in the treatment of disease," says Tissue Engineering Co-Editor-in-Chief Peter C. Johnson, MD, Principal, MedSurgPI, LLC and President and CEO, Scintellix, LLC, Raleigh, NC.​

Source:

http://www.liebertpub.com/global/pressrelease/making-metabolically-active-brown-fat-from-white-fat-derived-stem-cells/2121/

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Australian scientists discover genetic clues for degenerative eye disease that leads to blindness
AGA creates Obesity Practice Guide for effective weight management in obese patients
Mayo Clinic researchers identify new genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer's in African-Americans
Researchers justify alternative theory about cause of type 1 diabetes
Researchers identify genetic variants that may contribute to schizophrenia
Scientists find link between p53 gene in African American women and breast cancer risk
Collaborative ‘tune up’ clinic for complex type 2 diabetes patients reduces health care costs
Study reveals high burden of health complications in adolescents, young adults with type 2 diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Advances in optogenetics

Optogenetics is a way of introducing information into the brain using light, it targets specific cells or connections across the brain. It is fast, like brain signaling, and helps you communicate with neural circuitry in a language more similar to what is normally used within the brain.

Advances in optogenetics

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Spherical nucleic acids are structures that are made by taking a nanoparticle template and using chemistry to arrange short strands of DNA or RNA on the surface of those particles. The spherical core of the nanoparticle creates a spherical arrangement of DNA or RNA, similar to tiny little balls of nucleic acids.

Using spherical nucleic acids to track and treat disease

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic variation may be reason for overreaction of immune system to viruses