Early treatment with heart failure drug can improve cardiac function in young boys with DMD

March 7, 2017 at 10:28 PM

Researchers at The Ohio State University Ross Heart Hospital and Nationwide Children's Hospital have shown early treatment with the heart failure medication eplerenone can improve heart function in young boys with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and stabilize heart function in older boys with the disease.

The results of their study are published in Orphanet Journal of Rare Diseases.

The scientists examined the safety and efficacy of longer-term therapy with eplerenone, a diuretic used to treat high blood pressure and heart failure. This directly followed their 12-month study of the drug, published in the Lancet Neurology, which showed it slowed the progressive decline in heart function among DMD patients, compared to placebo.

Eleven boys and young men, ages 7 to 25, from the original 12 month study went on to participate in this 24-month trial extension during which all participants received 25 mg of eplerenone daily to treat DMD heart disease.

Related Stories

Over two years, researchers examined a sensitive measurement of heart function known as strain. It starts becoming abnormal long before symptoms or other signs of heart disease appear.

"We saw significant improvement in left ventricular systolic function among the younger boys who were newly treated with eplerenone. The older patients who continued eplerenone therapy from the previous trial to this one remained stable," said Dr. Subha Raman, a cardiologist and professor at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and lead author on the study. "Recognizing that cardiopulmonary failure remains the leading cause of death in this disease, this tells us we should strongly consider early use of this medication in boys with DMD in order to gain the greatest cardiac benefit."

Additionally, the research team reported no one experienced any adverse effects from the drug, such as elevated potassium levels.

DMD is a genetic disorder in which the body lacks dystrophin, a protein that helps keep muscle cells intact. It causes the skeletal and heart muscles to rapidly degenerate and weaken. DMD predominantly affects males. A majority of patients develop heart or respiratory failure, surviving into their 20s or 30s.

"It's important to remember that the heart is a muscle too. If we're to achieve long term improvements in duration and quality of life for patients with DMD, we must strive to understand the associated heart muscle disease better. This trial is one small piece of that big puzzle," said Dr. Linda Cripe, a pediatric cardiologist and co-investigator at Nationwide Children's.

Source:

https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/mediaroom/pressreleaselisting/dmd-heart-failure-extended-trial

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

CHLA investigator receives $1.7 million NIH grant to study heart regeneration after injury
Study identifies protein that may offer protection against heart disease
New prediction tool may be useful to allow safe discharge of heart failure patients in ED
Activated T-cells promote heart failure after heart attack
Heart attack symptoms may have been missed in many patients admitted to hospital, study suggests
Hydraulic forces aid to fill the heart's chambers with blood, research finds
European hospital introduces Philips Minicare cTnI point-of-care blood test for rapid diagnosis of heart attack
Study finds only 16% of heart attack survivors get recommended amount of physical activity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physicians recommend whole food, plant-based eating patterns for optimal heart health