Maternal overweight and obesity linked to increased risk of child’s cerebral palsy

March 7, 2017 at 10:23 PM

Being overweight or obese during pregnancy increases the chance of having a child with cerebral palsy, according to new research led by the University of Michigan School of Public Health and the Karolinska Institute in Sweden.

And the more overweight mom is, the more likely she is to have a child that develops the neurological disorder characterized by a loss or impairment of motor function, said lead author Eduardo Villamor, U-M professor of epidemiology.

"Each degree of obesity severity during pregnancy increased the chances a child would be diagnosed with cerebral palsy," Villamor said. "Compared with women of normal weight, women with overweight had a 22 percent higher rate, whereas women with severe obesity had more than twice (more than 100 percent increase) the rate."

Women with overweight have a body mass index of 25-29.9 and those with obesity have a BMI of 30 or higher.

Related Stories

The study, believed to be the first to show the association between mother's weight and cerebral palsy using data from an entire country, appears in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Villamor and colleagues say that maternal obesity increases the risk of neonatal asphyxia, which most likely explains the development of CP later in life. This applies only to full-term births.

"One reason why it was not seen in children born preterm could be that preterm birth itself hugely increases the chances of CP and, in a way, it may leave little room for other risk factors like maternal obesity," Villamor said.

The team analyzed birth records of more than 1.4 million Swedish children from 1997 to 2011, tracking maternal overweight or obesity in early pregnancy. They then followed the children from birth to the age at which there was a diagnosis of CP, death, or the end of the follow-up Dec. 31, 2012.

Cerebral palsy develops through a series of events before, during or after birth. The cause remains largely unknown but researchers have found that a lack of oxygen at birth has led to the condition in a percentage of children with the diagnosis. Other identified risk factors include premature birth, low birth weight, blood clotting problems, failure of the placenta to deliver oxygen and nutrients, and some infections of the mother or baby.

Previous research by Villamor and colleagues using the Swedish Medical Birth Register has associated maternal overweight and obesity with increased risks of preterm delivery, asphyxia-related neonatal complications, and congenital malformations.

Source:

https://www.umich.edu/

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Ten steps for a healthy pregnancy
Study identifies early signs of heart changes for women with preeclampsia
Treating subclinical hypothyroidism can reduce pregnancy loss, study shows
New pregnancy recommendations offer road map to help women with congenital heart disease
Antidepressant use during pregnancy could increase risk of birth defects in baby, study reveals
Hypertensive disease of pregnancy linked to higher risk for early mortality
Treating pregnant women for mild thyroid dysfunction provides no benefit, study finds
Listeria may pose severe risk of miscarriage in early stages of pregnancy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Benefits of compact MRI

The kind of research I'm interested in is a technique called diffusion MRI and this technique is sensitive to the microstructure of the tissue. Particular clinical applications that it is used for are cancer and looking at neurodegenerative diseases.

Benefits of compact MRI

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Couples with obesity may take longer to achieve pregnancy than non-obese counterparts