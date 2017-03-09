Inhealthcare, Medway Community Healthcare partner to help patients manage long-term conditions at home

Digital health specialist Inhealthcare has partnered with Medway Community Healthcare to give patients the freedom to manage long-term medical conditions at home.

Inhealthcare’s pioneering technology allows warfarin patients to safely and securely transmit health readings to their doctor or nurse and receive dosing instructions.

This means they can stay on top of their health without the hassle of inconvenient and time-consuming hospital or clinic appointments.

The innovation is being hailed as a breakthrough that enables patients to lead more independent lives. Self-testing also reduces pressure on the NHS.

Bryn Sage, chief executive of Inhealthcare, said:

Our technology helps people with long-term conditions to lead more independent lives. Instead of attending regular appointments at hospital or clinic just to provide basic indicators and receive simple information, patients can now harness the power of technology to do this remotely using their smartphones, computers or landlines. We believe that empowering people to take more control over their own health can have a transformative effect on their wellbeing. If adopted widely, our technology could also have a transformative effect on the NHS by vastly reducing the number of routine appointments.

The new service will initially be available for patients on long-term anticoagulation medication, who currently self-test, with Medway Community Healthcare.

These patients use the Roche CoaguChek XS device to take a fingerprick test to determine whether they are in the ideal therapeutic range.

Inhealthcare’s technology transmits this information safely and securely to the NHS and patients receive correct dosing information by return.

The technology generates alerts in the event of any irregularities. Details of all interactions are stored in patient records.

Sandra Chapman, MCH clinical lead in anti-coagulation, said: