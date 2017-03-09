New study shows how activation of innate immunity promotes tissue regeneration

March 9, 2017 at 12:28 PM

Houston Methodist researchers have identified an immune pathway that promotes the formation of a cell that can develop into new tissues and organs.

In a new study published in the journal Stem Cells (online March 9), a team led by John P. Cooke, M.D., Ph.D., chair of Cardiovascular Sciences, Houston Methodist Research Institute, described how activation of innate immunity enhances nuclear reprogramming, one of the first steps in tissue regeneration, or the formation of new tissues and organs from a single cell in the body.

"We found that activating the innate immune system opens up the DNA," said Cooke, the study's senior author. "This open state enhances the formation of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) or cells that can have the ability to regenerate into other cell types and tissues, such as that of the brain, heart or liver."

The use of iPSCs to generate tissues would revolutionize transplantation, facilitating the growth of artificial organs. Cellular nuclear reprogramming is a powerful tool that enables researchers to direct a skin cell to become another type of tissue or organ. Cooke's team plans to use the activation of innate immunity to regenerate damaged tissues to improve wound healing or recovery after a heart attack.

Source:

Houston Methodist

Posted in: Medical Science News | Life Sciences News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Promising new drug may offer effective treatment for heart failure patients
Graduate students develop novel microfluidic platform for monitoring single cell-level electroporation
Study identifies protein that may offer protection against heart disease
Scientists discover how misfolded proteins can damage cells’ energy-producing powerhouses
EuroPrevent 2017 to explore innovative ideas in preventive cardiology
Nearly half of all deaths caused by diabetes, stroke and heart disease linked to poor dietary habits
Sartorius to Acquire Real-Time Live-Cell Analysis Pioneer and Leader Essen BioScience
New method to identify, sort stem cells may help restore vision to people with damaged corneas

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

The global biopreservation market was valued at $2 billion in 2015 and is expected to reach $3.7B US by 2020. Z-SC1 is operating in the biopreservation equipment segment of this market, especially dealing with mechanical freezers.

Losing Energy vs. Losing Samples, Trade-offs in Sample Storage

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
New prediction tool may be useful to allow safe discharge of heart failure patients in ED