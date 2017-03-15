Alzheimer's Research UK report reveals increase in number of dementia researchers since 2008

March 15, 2017 at 2:44 AM

New analysis from Alzheimer’s Research UK, the UK’s leading dementia research charity, has revealed that the number of scientists working on the condition has almost doubled over six years. The charity’s report, published today (14 March) at their annual research conference in Aberdeen, highlights major improvements in the UK dementia research landscape as funding for research into the condition has increased. But while the gap between dementia and other disease areas has narrowed over time, with progress being made in scientists’ understanding of the condition, the analysis shows dementia research has still not caught up when compared to the huge impact of the condition. Figures from the report show that for every one dementia scientist, there are now four cancer researchers – compared to six in 2008/9.

The report, Keeping pace: progress in dementia research capacity, also comes as the charity launches its new Dementia Statistics Hub – an online ‘one-stop shop’ for the latest facts and statistics on dementia and research into the condition.

In 2012, Alzheimer’s Research UK published its influential Defeating Dementia report, which found that despite massive costs to the UK economy, there were relatively few scientists working to tackle dementia compared to other conditions such as cancer. Since then, there has been a drive to step up the fight against dementia on both a national and global scale, with an increase in research funding from Government and charities such as Alzheimer’s Research UK. Five years on, the charity set out to investigate the impact of this funding by repeating the original analysis.

Its new report, which compares the dementia research landscape in 2015/16 to the 2008/9 picture, shows that:

  • The number of UK dementia researchers has almost doubled, from 1,614 to 3,169.
  • UK dementia research productivity has nearly doubled, from 3,209 scientific publications a year to 6,141.
  • For every dementia researcher, four work on cancer – compared to six cancer researchers in 2008/9.
  • In 2014/15, 61% of UK dementia publications were internationally collaborative, compared to just 51% in 2008/9.

Related Stories

While the number of dementia researchers has increased, the total number of scientists working in other disease areas has also risen. As a result, the gap in research capacity between dementia and cancer, while narrower, still exists six years after the original study. The analysis shows that there is still only one dementia researcher for every £2m of costs to the UK economy attributed to the condition, compared to 10 for cancer.

Hilary Evans, Chief Executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said:

Five years ago we challenged the UK Government to commit to long-term support for dementia research, and today we see the impact that greater investment can have. It’s heartening to see funding increases have resulted in more scientists focusing on this devastating condition, and more discoveries being made in the search for new treatments. Today we understand more than ever before about the diseases that cause dementia, now the challenge is to translate that knowledge into breakthroughs that will transform people’s lives. Dementia research has also benefited hugely from increasing international collaboration, and it will be crucial to ensure this trend continues as we negotiate our exit from the European Union.

We still need parity for dementia research: having started from a low base, we are still playing catch-up with other disease areas and we must increase the pace. Already 850,000 people are living with dementia in the UK, and that number will rise to over 1million by 2025 unless new treatments and preventions can be found. At Alzheimer’s Research UK we have stepped up our own research and have bold plans to go even further, but we still need the continued focus of Government and other funders if we are to tackle what is fast becoming the greatest medical challenge of our generation.

Source:

http://www.alzheimersresearchuk.org/new-figures-reveal-doubling-of-uk-dementia-researchers-since-2008/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

IU study reveals new compounds with potential to boost enzyme that could protect against dementia
Brain SPECT imaging can differentiate between depression and cognitive disorders, new report reveals
Air pollution may greatly increase chance of dementia in older women
Temporary blood pressure drops in middle age may increase risk of dementia in later years
Children of parents affected with C9orf72 mutations more likely to have FTD and ALS at younger age
Postmenopausal hormone therapy lasting longer than ten years linked to lower dementia risk
UK’s health system not designed to provide integrated care for people with dementia and other conditions
Researchers identify link between neuronal proteins and frontotemporal lobar degeneration

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Study finds link between tooth loss and elevated risk of dementia