Canadian scientists join international battle against Zika virus

March 16, 2017 at 9:51 PM

The spread of the Zika virus, which can cause devastating birth defects, has become a pressing public health issue in many countries. To this day, there is no vaccine to prevent and no medicine to treat Zika virus infections.

The Honourable Jane Philpott, Canada's Minister of Health, announced a $3 million investment for Zika research in May 2016. The Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR), in partnership with the International Development Research Centre, today announced the names of the three teams of Canadian scientists who will collaborate with Latin American and Caribbean researchers to study the Zika virus.

•Dr. Tom Hobman, from the University of Alberta, and his team will study how the Zika virus changes host cells during infection, with the goal of developing anti-viral therapies that can be used against the virus.
•Dr. Keith Pardee, from the University of Toronto, and his team will test a new, low-cost tool to rapidly detect the presence of Zika virus in patients' bodily fluids. The new diagnostic tool is designed to be used in remote, under-resourced locations and will be field tested in Ecuador, Brazil and Colombia. Current tests to diagnose Zika virus are time consuming and prone to false positives due to the possibility of a patient's prior infection with other flaviviruses such as dengue.
•Dr. Beate Sander, from Public Health Ontario, and her team will conduct field studies in Argentina, Colombia and Ecuador to better understand how the virus is spread from mosquitoes to humans, predict which areas in the region are most at risk and use computer simulations to assess the most effective intervention methods, including mosquito control measures and vaccine development.

Together, the international teams will create new knowledge to help develop diagnostics for Zika virus infection, understand the pathology caused by the virus, and ultimately prevent its transmission and morbidity.

"In collaboration with their counterparts in Latin America and the Caribbean, these Canadian scientists will help answer some of the many outstanding questions we have about the Zika virus, ultimately providing evidence that will inform public health policy and improve how governments respond to outbreaks of the virus."- Jane Philpott Minister of Health

Related Stories

"The health research community is only beginning to come to grips with this dangerous pathogen. These three research teams have the potential to shed new light on the Zika virus and save lives. They may come up with faster ways to test for infection, finding the best methods to stop the mosquitoes that spread the virus and develop therapies that are effective against Zika."- Dr. Marc Ouellette Scientific Director, CIHR Institute of Infection and Immunity

"This initiative is key to helping protect populations in the Americas and Canada from Zika and other related diseases. Zika is an insidious virus that exacts a severe burden on vulnerable groups in Latin America, particularly mothers, children and poor urban populations facing limited access to health services. This funding will allow leading researchers from Latin America and Canada to collaborate on cutting-edge research, discovering new knowledge and tools to more rapidly detect, respond and control the virus."- Jean Lebel President, International Development Research Centre

Quick Facts
•To date, there have been 481 cases of Zika virus detected in Canada, most of which have been travel related, although the virus can also be transmitted from mother to fetus and sexually transmitted. There are currently no cures for Zika virus infections or vaccines available against the virus.
•Zika is linked to severe birth defects, like microcephaly, and neurological disorders including Guillain-Barré syndrome, a rare condition in which the body's immune system attacks its nervous system.
•The Public Health Agency of Canada recommends that pregnant women and those planning a pregnancy avoid travel to countries or areas in the United States, like Florida, with reported mosquito-borne Zika virus.

Source:

https://www.canada.ca/en/institutes-health-research/news/2017/03/canadian_researchersjoininternationalfightagainstzika.html

Posted in: Medical Research News | Disease/Infection News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Natural immune molecule shows protective effect against Zika virus in mouse, monkey models
Study: Investigational Ebola vaccine regimen induced immune response that persisted for one year
Investigational RSV vaccine protects cattle from respiratory diseases
Pre-existing immunity to dengue virus modulates T cell response to Zika infection
Zika virus may also cause serious cardiovascular complications, research shows
Study shows how risk perception of flu vaccine differs between white and African American adults
New method can precisely track replication of yellow fever virus in host immune cells
Cross-species transmission may play big role in virus evolution than previously thought

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Research shows how Ebola viral proteins packaged in exosomes affect immune cells