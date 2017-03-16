Researchers unravel protein dosage compensation mechanism in genes

March 16, 2017 at 1:54 AM

Researchers at Okayama University report in PLOS Genetics which genes from the yeast genome exhibit dosage compensation — the ability to temper protein production when the corresponding encoding gene’s copy number increases. In addition, they identify the underlying process to be protein degradation, and link the mechanism to stoichiometric buffering of protein complex subunits.

Schematic of the approach for detecting dosage compensation. When an increased gene copy number does not lead to a proportional increase of expressed proteins (right panel), dosage compensation has taken place.

Cells are exposed to environmental influences that can affect their biological function. Various buffering mechanisms exist for mitigating such influences, ensuring a cell’s robustness. Dosage compensation is one such mechanism: it arises when an increase in gene copy number does not lead to a linear increase in the production of proteins encoded by the gene. A team of researchers lead by Hisao Moriya from Okayama University has now succeeded in identifying genes that exhibit dosage compensation — an important step towards a full understanding of the robustness of cellular systems against environmental fluctuations.

The researchers performed experiments on the yeast genome. For 54 genes, they applied a screening method that enabled revealing whether dosage compensation occurs or not; the method is based on monitoring the amount of target protein when increasing the encoding gene copy number. The latter was done by means of a technique called ‘genetic tug of war’. For 5 genes, protein expression per gene copy decreased upon an increase in gene copy number — an indication of dosage compensation.

Moriya and colleagues then looked for the mechanism behind dosage compensation: the acceleration of protein degradation (rather than the deceleration of protein synthesis) was found to be the most probable candidate. Such degradation happens via the ubiquitin–proteasome system: the proteasome (a specific protein complex) assists in breaking down proteins tagged with ubiquitin (a small protein molecule acting as a label for degradation). In addition, the researchers found evidence that the translational efficiency of a gene — the capability of producing proteins — is not affected by dosage compensation.

Related Stories

Finally, the scientists made the important observation that dosage compensation predominantly happens for genes that encode subunits of multi-protein complexes. Consequently, the phenomenon may be important for maintaining subunit stoichiometry balance (the quantitative relationships between the amounts of subunits). Perturbations of stoichiometries result in changes in the levels of protein complexes, which in turn have an impact on the biological processes that the complexes are involved in. As Moriya and colleagues point out: “studies of mechanisms behind stoichiometry maintenance might be important for understanding diseases related to gene copy number alterations”.

Background

Genetic tug of war

Developed in the group of Hisao Moriya at Okayama University, the ‘genetic tug of war (gTOW)’ screening method enables estimating the over-expression limit of a particular protein. The method consists of first implanting the gene encoding the protein in yeast (Saccharomyces cerevisiae) cells, then generating copies of the gene and, finally, determining the copy-number limit; the latter serves as a proxy for the protein’s expression limit. In the present study, the researchers used the gTOW technique for counting (rather than determining the upper limit of) the copy numbers of the 54 yeast genes studied.

Protein complexes

Multi-protein complexes (also known simply as protein complexes) are groups of polypeptide chains — the backbones of proteins — bound together into supramolecular structures. Acting as molecular machines, protein complexes fulfill key roles in biological processes. The structure of a protein complex can be seen as consisting of subunits. The research of Moriya and colleagues provides valuable insights into the stoichiometry balance of the subunits required for the actual formation of protein complexes. Specifically, the researchers found that of the various subunits occurring across the protein complexes investigated, 70% (12 out of 17 subunits tested) display dosage compensation. Therefore, dosage compensation may be crucial for subunit stoichiometry maintenance, as perturbations of stoichiometries lead to changes in the levels of protein complexes.

Source:

http://www.okayama-u.ac.jp/

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study establishes ENL protein as potential drug target for acute myeloid leukemia
Researchers identify tumour protein that may hold key pancreatic cancer survival
Researchers reveal how overloading of protein transport mechanisms triggers cellular defects
Researchers discover sulfide-responsive protein that regulates photosynthesis in purple bacteria
TSRI scientists discover how key protein establishes proper vision
TSRI scientists target obesity-linked protein to prevent weight gain in animal models
Naturally occurring protein shows promise as biocontrol weapon against schistosomiasis
Scientists use molecular bait strategy to capture and isolate cancer-prone protein

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Two application areas seeing a major surge for the Multisizer are in environmental research and for optimization of recombinant protein expression in the lab. An example of the former is work published last year by researchers at the University of Aalborg in Denmark. They used the Multisizer 4e instrument to count and size pathogenic E. coli and to study the ability of another environmental organism D. magna to reduce this pathogenic E. coli strain in the environment.

Bacterial cell counting and sizing using the Multisizer

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Immuno-oncology did not exist four years ago, it's a term coined by Dr. Axel Hoos, Head of the newly defined immuno-oncology department at GSK. He is also Senior Vice President Therapeutic Area (TA) and Head for Oncology R&D. Previously, it was referred to as cancer immunotherapy, but now it is called immuno-oncology (IO).

Evolution of immuno-oncology

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Jamf’s mission is very simple: we want to help organizations succeed with Apple devices. It's a very broad mission, Apple devices are getting used increasingly more in businesses, for example healthcare providers and in a variety of other industries, such as education. Our goal is to help them succeed with Apple devices to either empower their employees, empower their teachers or students, and help IT be more effective and efficient.

Mobile device management strategy in healthcare

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Cancer cells adapt nerve cell mechanisms to fuel aggressive tumor growth and spread