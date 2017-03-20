Modern guidelines may miss some African-Americans eligible for statin therapy

March 20, 2017 at 10:09 PM

African Americans experience a disproportionately high risk of cardiovascular disease, and statin treatment can be an important tool to lower the risk of plaque building up in the arteries.

But statin guidelines from different organizations vary, according to a new paper published in JAMA Cardiology and presented at the American College of Cardiology's annual Scientific Sessions.

The 2013 American College of Cardiology and American Heart Association guidelines dramatically increased the number of people eligible for statins. Recent guidelines developed by the U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, or USPSTF, focus on a narrower population using clinical risk factors.

"We found one in four African Americans who would have been recommended for statin therapy under the ACC/AHA guidelines would not be recommended under new USPSTF guidelines," says Venkatesh Murthy, M.D., Ph.D., co-senior author and cardiologist at Michigan Medicine. "We wanted to determine whether the right people were being identified for statin therapy."

Related Stories

Murthy, an assistant professor, led a study of 2,812 African American adults who participated in the Jackson Heart Study in Jackson, Mississippi and were at risk for atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. In 1,743 of the participants, Michigan Medicine and Harvard University researchers also analyzed the impact of calcification of the coronary arteries, which is associated with cardiovascular events, such as stroke or heart attack.

The study determined the stricter USPSTF guidelines did not identify as many individuals with coronary calcification as the ACC/AHA guidelines.

"Because the USPSTF guidelines target those with the highest risk of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, they also may miss some African Americans with some vascular calcification and low or moderate risk," says Ravi V. Shah, M.D., co-senior author from Massachusetts General Hospital and Harvard Medical School.

Researchers say the results support further personalization of recommendations for statin therapy, including targeted imaging.

This is the latest work to come out of the Jackson Heart Study, the largest single-site, prospective, epidemiologic investigation of cardiovascular disease among African Americans. The full study includes a cohort of more than 5,000 patients who live in rural and urban areas of three counties around Jackson, Mississippi. The subjects were each examined three times over a period of nine years, beginning in 2000.

Source:

http://www.uofmhealth.org/news/archive/201703/african-americans-may-receive-different-advice-statin

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

UIC chemists pinpoint role of cholesterol in cells
Statins could reduce threat of venous thromboembolism, research shows
Nearly half of all deaths caused by diabetes, stroke and heart disease linked to poor dietary habits
TMDU researchers identify metabolic pathway crucial for embryo development
Continuation of statins may improve survival following heart surgery, research shows
Study: Patients with elevated cholesterol levels face greater risk for rotator cuff surgery failure
Impotence drugs may have life-prolonging effect on heart attack patients, research suggests
Hormone replacement therapy linked to lower risk of atherosclerosis and death in women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Physicians recommend whole food, plant-based eating patterns for optimal heart health