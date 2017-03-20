Researchers develop new method that uses gene editing to find cancer's weak spots

March 20, 2017 at 11:05 PM

Genetic mutations that cause cancer also weaken cancer cells, creating an opportunity for researchers to develop drugs that will selectively kill them, while sparing normal cells. This concept is called "synthetic lethality" because the drug is only lethal to mutated (synthetic) cells. Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Jacobs School of Engineering developed a new method to search for synthetic-lethal gene combinations.

The technique, published March 20 in Nature Methods, uncovered 120 new opportunities for cancer drug development.

"The ovarian cancer drug olaparib works by synthetic lethality -- it inhibits a gene that, when a BRCA gene is also mutated, kills just those cancer cells," said John Paul Shen, MD, clinical instructor and postdoctoral fellow at UC San Diego School of Medicine and Moores Cancer Center. "Many other cancers could likely be treated this way as well, but we don't yet know which gene mutation combinations will be synthetic-lethal." Shen was co-first author of the study, along with Dongxin Zhao, PhD, postdoctoral fellow at UC San Diego Jacobs School of Engineering, and Roman Sasik, PhD, computational biologist in the UC San Diego School of Medicine.

To overcome this limitation, the team developed a new method that uses the gene editing technique CRISPR/Cas9 to simultaneously test for thousands of synthetic-lethal interactions. CRISPR/Cas9 works like this: researchers design a "guide" RNA to match the sequence of a specific target gene in a cell. The RNA guides the Cas9 enzyme to the desired spot, where it cuts the DNA. The cell can repair the DNA break, but it does so imprecisely, thereby inactivating the gene.

Related Stories

In this study, the researchers designed a CRISPR/Cas9 system with two guide RNAs: 1) one that targets a tumor suppressor gene that is commonly mutated in cancer and 2) one that targets a gene that could also be disrupted by a cancer drug. They deployed this system against 73 genes in three laboratory cell lines -- human cervical cancer, lung cancer and embryonic kidney cells -- for a total of 150,000 gene combinations. Then they measured cell growth and death.

The approach revealed more than 120 new synthetic-lethal interactions.

"Identifying underlying genetic interactions in this way can reveal important functional relationships between genes, such as contributions to the same protein complex or pathway," co-senior author Trey Ideker, PhD, professor in the UC San Diego School of Medicine, founder of the UC San Diego Center for Computational Biology and Bioinformatics and co-director of the Cancer Cell Map Initiative. "This in turn can impact both our fundamental understanding of biological systems, as well as therapeutics development."

Many of the gene interactions the team identified were synthetic-lethal in just one of the three cell lines tested. This means that synthetic-lethal interactions may be different in different types of cancer. The researchers said this will be an important consideration for future drug development.

"Moving forward, we intend to further refine our technology platform and make it more robust," said co-senior author Prashant Mali, PhD, assistant professor in the Jacobs School of Engineering at UC San Diego. "And we are scaling our cancer genetic networks maps so we can systematically identify new combination therapies."

Source:

http://ucsdnews.ucsd.edu/pressrelease/gene_editing_technique_helps_find_cancers_weak_spots

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study reveals prevalence of racial disparities in treatment, outcomes of early stage NSCLC patients
Bowel cancer medication could help treat patients with early-onset Parkinson's disease, study suggests
Mayo study provides vital information on tumor sequencing in newly diagnosed breast cancer patients
Yale study identifies racial and ethnic disparities in Oncotype DX testing for women with breast cancer
Penn studies provide new understanding of lung cancer progression and prevention
Targeting cancer stem cells may be effective way to prevent spread of squamous cell carcinoma
Hair loss prevention device for breast cancer patients showcased by Paxman at Vienna conference
Endostatin can decrease proliferation of castration-resistant prostate cancer cells

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Well, the central dogma of biology states that DNA makes RNA and RNA makes proteins. However, there are many different types of RNAs, and only one of them, the messenger RNA (mRNA), gives rise to proteins. Some others don't make proteins at all.

Linking RNA to autoimmune diseases

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Hyperglycemia occurs when a patient has higher than normal blood sugar levels. If the levels are very high, consistently 13-14 or above, the patient will start to feel tired, thirsty and feel the urge to go to the toilet frequently to pass urine (micturition).

Why don’t patients always discuss hyperglycemia with their doctor?

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

In life science labs around the world the task of concentration of a solute in a solution is commonly achieved using evaporator technology. Such technologies are also widely used in the concentration of pharmaceutical / natural product preparations using an extraction, precipitation and drying of the crude active agent protocol.

Centrifugal concentrators for biological applications

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Genetic mutations underlying treatment resistance in NSCLC more dynamic than previously thought