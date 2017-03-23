Researchers outline new diagnostic model for mental illness

March 23, 2017 at 10:02 PM

A consortium of 50 psychologists and psychiatrists from around the world has outlined a new diagnostic model for mental illness, in what researchers hope will be a paradigm shift in how these illnesses are classified and diagnosed.

Lee Anna Clark, William J. and Dorothy K. O'Neill Professor and Chair of Psychology, and David Watson, Andrew J. McKenna Family Professor of Psychology at the University of Notre Dame, who both are members of the consortium, say that the current model of diagnosis and classification — the DSM-5 — is fundamentally flawed.

"The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM) — which is overseen and published by the American Psychiatric Association — currently is the dominant diagnostic model in North America; it also is highly influential around the world," Watson said. Although he and Clark were involved in the revisions for the DSM's fifth edition, he said, "Quite frankly, we were not satisfied with the revisions that were made. We felt that DSM-5 was far too conservative and failed to recognize and incorporate important scientific evidence regarding the nature of psychopathology."

The model the consortium proposes, called the Hierarchical Taxonomy of Psychopathology (HiTOP), addresses these concerns, which are shared by many psychologists and psychiatrists.

The HiTOP model differs from the DSM in two fundamental ways, Watson said. First, although the DSM's categorical nature means that a specific diagnosis is given only if someone meets a specific number of criteria, the HiTOP model allows for not only a diagnosis but also an assessment of its severity.

"If you meet the DSM's diagnostic criteria for major depression, you are diagnosed as being depressed. If you do not meet these criteria, however, then you simply are classified as not depressed," Watson said. "In contrast, HiTOP conceives of psychopathology as being continuous, that is, dimensional in nature."

The advantages of such classification include more personalized and specific treatment, as well as allowing researchers and clinicians to recognize and acknowledge the existence of significant problems that don't currently meet full DSM diagnostic thresholds.

Related Stories

A second major advantage of the HiTOP model is its use of empirical evidence to classify disorders, a change from the DSM's tendency to group disorders based partly on clinical assumptions about which disorders seem to go together. "For example, generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder and specific phobia all are classified as 'anxiety disorders' in the DSM because they all involve symptoms related to fear and anxiety," Watson said. "In contrast, most people who are diagnosed with general anxiety disorder also meet the criteria for major depression. Consequently, in HiTOP, generalized anxiety disorder is classified as being more similar to major depression than to specific phobia.

"One major advantage of this approach is that it helps to clarify underlying causes and mechanisms. For instance, many of the same vulnerabilities and risk factors have been linked to both major depression and generalized anxiety disorder. So, this model will help us identify the underlying causes of problems more quickly."

Lesser known conditions, such as sleep and bipolar disorders, still need to be classified within the HiTOP model. "Certain aspects of the system are ready to be developed into clinical applications," said Clark, who is a member of a workgroup within the consortium that developed HiTOP exploring its clinical use. "With sufficient background knowledge, it can be used clinically immediately, but it's clear from our discussions that it will take some time to develop HiTOP to the point that it can be widely used clinically — that is, by clinicians in the community who do not have a research background."

Clark and Watson played a significant role in developing this model. Researchers used several large epidemiological surveys in the United States, Australia, the Netherlands and other countries to gather data about how the most common forms of psychopathology — such as depression, anxiety, substance abuse and personality disorder — are related.

Source:

http://news.nd.edu/news/researchers-propose-new-diagnostic-model-for-psychiatric-disorders/

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Advertisement

Suggested Reading

Study finds depression to be strongest predictor of death following heart disease diagnosis
Study: Combined neurofeedback and HRV training can improve anxiety, depression symptoms
SSRIs may reduce risk of revision surgery following total hip or knee replacement
Mount Sinai researchers review progress made in using ketamine and other therapies to treat depression
Structured interviews may be effective in identifying women at risk of postpartum depression
BMC researchers aim to address gap in depression treatment for pregnant and postpartum women
Depression, alcohol and marijuana use may increase risk of using synthetic cannabinoids later
Medications that increase effect of natural brain opioids may be better way to reduce anxiety

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News-Medical.Net.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post
Advertisement

Postnatal depression in dads

Latest research suggests that 1 in 10 dads will suffer from postnatal depression (PND), and as many as 1 in 7 women will be diagnosed. This was from a survey by NCT released in 2015. This also revealed that as many as 38% of new dads have concerns surrounding their mental health.

Postnatal depression in dads

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

The silicon photomultiplier, or SiPM, is a solid state detector representing the next generation of photon counting detector that can be used in medical imaging.

Advances in SiPM for medical imaging

Brexit impact on science and medicine

It's very difficult to say precisely, but certainly it will have an impact on collaborative work, especially for young companies and academic labs.

Brexit impact on science and medicine

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like... ×
Mouse study provides target for development of faster-acting antidepressant medications